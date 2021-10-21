Chartered surveyor leaves city centre for new offices on outskirts of Inverness

Chartered surveyor DM Hall has given up its base in Inverness city centre and moved to an office on the outskirts of the Highland capital.

The firm said the move to Cradlehall Business Park would help it meet increased demand from a fast-expanding property market in the north.

It added the modern, open plan office, in Hope House, would provide a “more flexible and user-friendly space” for its eight-strong team in the city.

DM Hall’s Highlands and Islands operations were formerly based at Ardross Terrace, on the banks of the River Ness, in the heart of Inverness.

Graham Forbes, a partner at the firm, said: “We have a more comfortable space in the new premises, including improved daylight, better artificial lighting and a superior heating system – all especially vital in this geography. Dedicated car parking spaces means that the parking situation is also much better for all staff and visitors.

“Our team, who cover Inverness and the Highlands, has grown over the past few years and the need for superior premises became apparent, particularly in late 2020.

“An opportunity arose earlier this year to step away from our existing lease agreement and we are delighted to have made this move. Our clients are now spread out throughout the city and we have no specific requirement to be in the city centre.”

Market has been ‘almost manic’ in 2021

Mr Forbes said the firm had, in common with many other areas of the country, experienced “almost manic” market conditions in parts of its north patch this year.

He continued: “This puts extra pressure on the team, but even during the week of the office move itself we were able to service our customers’ needs.

“Following on from Covid some members of the team are working more remotely, particularly surveyors, and as a result, the need for a city centre office is now less appropriate.

“Our new set up allows flexible working space, where we can all park up, plug in our laptops and turn around reports with improved efficiency.

“With easy access to both the A9 and A96, the new office is more accessible to all members of staff, but particularly those who do not stay in Inverness and travel in each day to the city to work.

“It hasn’t taken the team long to adjust to the open plan design and way of working and I can only see it as being a good move for our business in future.

“We have room to expand the team and I am keen to develop our capabilities to service the property market throughout the Highlands, Islands and Argyll.”

Mr Forbes acknowledged the assistance of colleagues from DM Hall’s Elgin office and that of fellow partner, Jonathan McManus, who oversaw the technicalities of managing the new lease and dealing with the agents for both the new and old offices.

Inverness-based solicitors, Macleod and MacCallum advised on the legal work for the office move.