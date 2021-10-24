North East Now – Andrew Scott Dental Care to expand and create new jobs

Aberdeen-based Andrew Scott Dental Care is expanding its business after investing to make its premises safer.

Owner Andrew Scott is now looking to open his third surgery within the Victoria Street practice leading to four new jobs being created.

He is looking to hire a new associate dentist as well as a dental hygienist and nursing staff.

Mr Scott first opened the door to his business in January 2018 and since then has continued to grow.

The 46-year-old said: “Since opening we have been able to offer patients good appointment availability as well as a very wide range of dental treatments.

“We aim to provide a exceptional dental service.

“We are very lucky to have such lovely patients visiting our practice. Our patients are always so happy and friendly and often show their appreciation for all of our team that it makes it a pleasure to come to work.

“Due to our increasing patient base we are installing a third surgery to meet with the need for greater appointment availability.

“We are looking to take on a new associate dentist as well as a new dental hygienist and dental nursing staff.

“This expansion will allow us to ensure that patients are able to be seen quickly for dental treatment as well as expanding our range of services.”

When Covid-19 came along changes and adaptions had to me made to keep up the same level of service Mr Scott prides himself on.

He said: “During the first lockdown we installed additional ventilation and invested in air cleaning units which use UVC light to kill viruses and bacterial in the air.

“By making significant adaptions and investment we were able to reopen in July 2020 and have been able to provide a high level of dental service ever since.

“The investment and adaptions we have made have been very successful with patients being very appreciative for the level of service that we have been able to offer throughout the pandemic.”

Mr Scott has shown his support for the North East Now campaign, which has made it easy for people to support local firms from a wide range of industries during the pandemic.

The initiative is driven by Aberdeen and Grampian Chamber of Commerce and backed by creative agency Hampton and Aberdeen Journals.

He said: “I find it is hard to find local information in one place and I am often looking for things to do, places to go shops, restaurants however, they seem to be listed in lots of different places and often hard to navigate.

“I love the look of the website. It is on trend and easy to navigate.”

For further information on Andrew Scott Dental Care visit www.andrewscottdental.co.uk

To find out more about North-East Now, visit www.northeastnow.scot

To share your positive business story, email stories@northeastnow.scot