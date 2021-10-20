Delayed face-to-face Offshore Europe event nearly fully booked

Only 15% of the exhibition space remains available across three halls as companies sign up to be part of the first major face-to-face European offshore energy event since 2019, organisers have said.

Registration has now opened for SPE Offshore Europe 2022 which was delayed last year due to the pandemic.

RX (formerly known as R) revealed new features for the mostly biennial event that reflect progress the industry is making towards decarbonisation and a net zero future.

These include a hydrogen hub, an energy transition zone, a “future opportunities theatre” and future talent hub.

The live event will take place 1-4 February 2022 at the P&J Live in Aberdeen.

It follows a virtual SPE Offshore Europe conference which took place in September. Organisers said more than 3,700 people, of which 40% were international visitors from 128 countries, had registered for the conference content which is available online until 5 December 2021.

Jonathan Heastie, portfolio director – energy & marine at RX, which is co-organiser of the event with the Society of Petroleum Engineers (SPE) said: “Industry support for the return of SPE Offshore Europe has been phenomenal and we are encouraging companies to book now while there is space remaining.

“We are tremendously excited to be gathering in Aberdeen in February to enable the industry to advance the energy transition and realign strategies post-COP26.”

The future is hydrogen

The hydrogen hub will showcase hydrogen technology including electrolysers, hydrogen refuelling containers, hydrogen-powered vehicles and fuel-cells.

Up to 30 exhibitors will display the latest solutions to decarbonise operations in the energy transition zone.

The future opportunities theatre will reference growth areas in the North Sea including decommissioning and late-life, underwater technology, robotics and automation, offshore renewables, industrial decarbonisation/CCUS and mechanical engineering.

Creating a net zero future will require new skills and approaches from both the current workforce and new entrants to the industry. The future talent hub will focus on topics including diversity & inclusion, attracting talent into the industry, school & community outreach, re-skilling existing talent, relevant training and current job opportunities.

Also new for 2022 is a “towards net zero trail” highlighting organisations that are working towards a net zero future. More features will be announced over the coming months.

After Cop26

SPE Offshore Europe 2022 will also include two days of high-level energy transition conference content curated by SPE.

An industry committee will meet shortly after Cop26 to tailor a programme that will consider the reality of the energy transition and the steps needed to refresh the roadmap to net zero in the light of the outcomes from the UN Climate Change Conference.

Time for change is now

Paving the way for a new look to SPE Offshore Europe, Mr Heastie added: “SPE Offshore Europe is evolving.

“Like the offshore oil & gas industry that we have represented for the last 50 years, it’s time for change, and that change will be inclusive of the whole supply chain.

“We will continue to provide a platform for all companies operating in the upstream energy industry to learn, share and showcase.

£The features being launched in February 2022 will lay the groundwork for more extensive changes to the show in 2023.”

The health and safety of exhibitors, attendees and staff is the priority of the organisers who are working closely with Scottish Government, the local authorities and the venue to implement health and safety measures in line with Scottish Government guidance.

Full details are on the event website and on the Scottish Government website.