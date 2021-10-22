Aberdein Considine hires banking veteran to lead compliance operations

Law firm Aberdein Considine (AC) has announced the appointment of banking veteran George McNaughton to lead its compliance operations.

Mr McNaughton is one of a number of new hires in Aberdeen-based AC’s Lender Services Practice Group (LSPG).

He has joined the firm as head of compliance after a 30-year career in banking and finance during which he worked across lending and recoveries for a range of financial institutions, most recently Starling Bank.

Tahir Bashir, who joined AC as operations manager last year, has been promoted to UK operations director for the LSPG.

And Gary McAdam has joined the firm as the LSPG’s client relations manager, from Ascent Performance Group, where he was an associate and Scottish operations manager.

Mr McAdam is a qualified Scottish Civil Litigation Paralegal and has specialised in a range of litigation, compliance and recoveries roles.

AC has also appointed Dalene Lyle as an associate in the LSPG. Ms Lyle specialises in banking and property litigation and has more than 10 years’ experience in the lender services field.

Growth of practice brings ‘unique challenges’

AC, which has made a number of acquisitions in recent years, offers property, legal and financial services to private and commercial clients across Scotland and the north of England.

Myra Scott, a partner and head of the LSPG at the firm, said: “It’s always pleasing to be able to attract the best talent to the firm and the expertise and knowledge that George, Gary and Dalene bring will be vital as we continue to work closely with our financial services clients across the UK.

“Tahir has also proved to be an incredible and highly valued addition to the team since joining last year and his promotion is well deserved.”

She continued: “As a multi-jurisdictional supplier of banking litigation and debt recovery, our practice has grown significantly over the past few years.

“This brings unique challenges and our new appointments will support the growing range of complex non-standard mortgage litigation, asset and debt recovery cases we are managing.”