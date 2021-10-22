Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Business

Aberdein Considine hires banking veteran to lead compliance operations

By Stan Arnaud
October 22, 2021, 6:00 am
George McNaughton and Dalene Lyle.

Law firm Aberdein Considine (AC) has announced the appointment of banking veteran George McNaughton to lead its compliance operations.

Mr McNaughton is one of a number of new hires in Aberdeen-based AC’s Lender Services Practice Group (LSPG).

He has joined the firm as head of compliance after a 30-year career in banking and finance during which he worked across lending and recoveries for a range of financial institutions, most recently Starling Bank.

Tahir Bashir, who joined AC as operations manager last year, has been promoted to UK operations director for the LSPG.

And Gary McAdam has joined the firm as the LSPG’s client relations manager, from Ascent Performance Group, where he was an associate and Scottish operations manager.

Mr McAdam is a qualified Scottish Civil Litigation Paralegal and has specialised in a range of litigation, compliance and recoveries roles.

AC has also appointed Dalene Lyle as an associate in the LSPG.  Ms Lyle specialises in banking and property litigation and has more than 10 years’ experience in the lender services field.

Growth of practice brings ‘unique challenges’

AC, which has made a number of acquisitions in recent years, offers property, legal and financial services to private and commercial clients across Scotland and the north of England.

Myra Scott, a partner and head of the LSPG at the firm, said: “It’s always pleasing to be able to attract the best talent to the firm and the expertise and knowledge that George, Gary and Dalene bring will be vital as we continue to work closely with our financial services clients across the UK.

“Tahir has also proved to be an incredible and highly valued addition to the team since joining last year and his promotion is well deserved.”

She continued: “As a multi-jurisdictional supplier of banking litigation and debt recovery, our practice has grown significantly over the past few years.

“This brings unique challenges and our new appointments will support the growing range of complex non-standard mortgage litigation, asset and debt recovery cases we are managing.”

