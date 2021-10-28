Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
More space for marine science cluster companies after £2m building fit-out

By Stan Arnaud
October 28, 2021, 6:00 am
Malin House, on the European Marine Science Park (EMSP), at Dunstaffnage, near Oban.

A £2million fit-out of a building on the European Marine Science Park (EMSP), at Dunstaffnage near Oban, has been completed by development agency Highlands and Islands Enterprise.

The project has enabled four companies to expand into new workspace at the park’s Malin House.

Completed in 2012, initially with only the first floor fitted out, the building is home to 10 companies.

The further fit-out was prompted by firms on the park asking for additional office and laboratory space to enable them to expand their commercial activities.

The new facilities were designed in consultation with the companies and the work was carried out by local contractor, TSL.

Existing tenants PatoGen, Tritonia Scientific and Oceanium have already leased some of the new space, along with Shetland firm Ocean Kinetics, which is expanding into Argyll.

Anita Eriksson, left, and Siv Hoberg Iversen, of PatoGen, which has a base in the building.

Teresa Garzon, key account manager with fish health firm, PatoGen, said: “We have been working in Scotland since 2014 and established our office at the EMSP in Oban in August 2018.

“Since we entered the Scottish market, we have collaborated well with aquaculture firms and seen a steady increase in activity.

“Our new laboratory in the excellent new facilities at Malin House is now in operation and represents the next stage in our company’s growth.”

Morag Goodfellow, HIE’s area manager for Argyll and the Islands, added: “We’re very pleased to have completed the fit-out of Malin House, which is enabling marine-based companies to expand.

“Argyll’s rich marine resource has created and maintained significant economic opportunity for generations and these latest company expansions demonstrate how innovation and technology is continuing to drive the marine economy in the region.”

Morag Goodfellow, of HIE.

Ms Goodfellow continued: “We can expect new opportunities in skills development and entrepreneurship, particularly for young people, and enhanced confidence in Argyll as a business location for inward investors.”

As part of a further £2.77m investment at EMSP by HIE, TSL is also working on groundworks, road development and car parking provision for three more buildings. Planning consent is already in place for one of those.

TSL and HIE have been working with neighbours of the site and authorities such as Scottish Water to advance the project, while funding from Sustrans is being used to create a pedestrian and cycle lane to allow greater access.

Malin House is adjacent to the Scottish Association of Marine Science (SAMS), which is part of the University of the Highlands and Islands (UHI) network.

HIE said that, in the context of the global climate emergency, researchers at SAMS and commercial firms at the EMSP were playing “a key role in safeguarding the oceans through greater understanding of the marine environment.”

The agency added: “Together they are developing a sustainable marine economy that benefits people while safeguarding the health and productivity of the seas.”

