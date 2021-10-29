Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Business

John Lawrie doubles Angus workforce after seven-figure investment

By Maria Gran
October 29, 2021, 4:37 pm
John Lawrie Tubular facilities, Forties Road Industrial Estate.

Metal recycling and decommissioning firm John Lawrie has nearly doubled its staff after a seven-figure investment in its Angus repurposing facility.

The Aberdeen-based firm, which has a large operation in Montrose, is one of the largest purchasers and suppliers of steel tubular products in the UK.

At the Montrose base, the firm repurposes steel pipes from the oil and gas industry, making steel products for the construction piling industry.

Since the start of this year, John Lawrie has developed its facilities, aiming to offer services to new clients.

Chief executive officer Vic Sinclair says: “Following the purchase of a number of new assets, we are now perfectly positioned to offer services to new clients in the mining, water wells and minerals industries.

“This allows us to maximise the opportunity for repurposing products that would otherwise go to waste.

“We aim to keep moving our tubulars business forward, expanding our service offering and reaching new markets we have not previously worked with before.”

John Lawrie Group senior management team, Charlie Parker, Iain Laing, Vic Sinclair, Ray Grant and Dave Weston.

The firm’s new facility in Montrose includes the manufacturing of drill rods, casing products and pipes for rail and highways.

With seven new CNC lathe machines and new friction welding facilities, John Lawrie is one of few UK businesses offering such a diverse range of services.

Along with a new inspection building, these new facilities add to the existing pipe cleaning and fully automated saw cutting facilities.

John Lawrie strong in Montrose

John Lawrie employs a team of around 30 Angus locals and the recent development has seen its workforce nearly double over the past year.

It works closely with Montrose Port Authority three miles away from its Forties Road operation.

The firm also has a decommissioning site at Montrose Port to handle offshore oil and gas infrastructure which has reached the end of its life.

The million-pound investment has allowed John Lawrie Tubulars to get new equipment.

As well as a site in Scunthorpe, the firm has plans for another decommission facility at the Port of Dundee.

The firm also has a foothold in North America where it is a key supplier of steel tubulars from its base in Houston, Texas.

John Lawrie Group is one of the country’s leading metal recycling companies, annually processing around 200,000 tonnes of metal.

The firm was founded in the 1930s in Aberdeen as a scrap metal merchant.

