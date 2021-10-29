John Lawrie doubles Angus workforce after seven-figure investment

Metal recycling and decommissioning firm John Lawrie has nearly doubled its staff after a seven-figure investment in its Angus repurposing facility.

The Aberdeen-based firm, which has a large operation in Montrose, is one of the largest purchasers and suppliers of steel tubular products in the UK.

At the Montrose base, the firm repurposes steel pipes from the oil and gas industry, making steel products for the construction piling industry.

Since the start of this year, John Lawrie has developed its facilities, aiming to offer services to new clients.

Chief executive officer Vic Sinclair says: “Following the purchase of a number of new assets, we are now perfectly positioned to offer services to new clients in the mining, water wells and minerals industries.

“This allows us to maximise the opportunity for repurposing products that would otherwise go to waste.

“We aim to keep moving our tubulars business forward, expanding our service offering and reaching new markets we have not previously worked with before.”

The firm’s new facility in Montrose includes the manufacturing of drill rods, casing products and pipes for rail and highways.

With seven new CNC lathe machines and new friction welding facilities, John Lawrie is one of few UK businesses offering such a diverse range of services.

Along with a new inspection building, these new facilities add to the existing pipe cleaning and fully automated saw cutting facilities.

John Lawrie strong in Montrose

John Lawrie employs a team of around 30 Angus locals and the recent development has seen its workforce nearly double over the past year.

It works closely with Montrose Port Authority three miles away from its Forties Road operation.

The firm also has a decommissioning site at Montrose Port to handle offshore oil and gas infrastructure which has reached the end of its life.

As well as a site in Scunthorpe, the firm has plans for another decommission facility at the Port of Dundee.

The firm also has a foothold in North America where it is a key supplier of steel tubulars from its base in Houston, Texas.

John Lawrie Group is one of the country’s leading metal recycling companies, annually processing around 200,000 tonnes of metal.

The firm was founded in the 1930s in Aberdeen as a scrap metal merchant.