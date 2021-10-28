Raft of promotions at KPMG in Aberdeen

Big four accounting firm KPMG UK has promoted 21 colleagues in its Aberdeen office, including Gillian McGillivray who is now head of HR for the group’s UK tax and legal practice.

The job role boost mirrors areas of growth for the business and reflect investments which are supported by demand from the firm’s clients across all of KPMG’s service lines including audit, tax and deal advisory.

Jen Webster and Riyaz Mohammed are both now senior managers in audit, while Debbie Hutcheon and Michael Smith have been promoted to senior managers in tax.

Elsewhere eight colleagues have been promoted to manager in audit and deal advisory and eight are now assistant managers in audit, tax and deal advisory.

Martin Findlay, office senior partner of KPMG UK in Aberdeen, said the round of promotions was significant considering the difficulties of the past 18 months during lockdown.

“Our clients rely on our talented and experienced people to support them through the different challenges they face,” he said. ” I am proud of all 21 colleagues who were elevated to promoted posts in October 2021.

“This round of promotions is particularly significant for the Aberdeen office, following a hard year of lockdown challenges, and is testament to the hard work and diligence of all our colleagues.

“We have successfully guided clients through a difficult business period and enabled them to meet the challenges of a global pandemic, whilst still growing, adapting and ensuring they meet their compliance obligations.”

Mr Findlay added the KPMG workforce were currently working on a hybrid basis – working both from home and their offices in Marishal Square where they moved last year.

He said: “We look forward to a period of greater stability and growth as we emerge from the pandemic, and to all colleagues being able to fulfil their potential in the new and exciting world of hybrid working from our new base in Marischal Square.

“We pride ourselves on our ability to create an environment which encourages our people to advance their careers and continuously learn.”

KPMG UK has made a range of senior promotions nationally, with over 1,700 colleagues promoted on 1 October – the start of the firm’s new financial year.

Across Scotland twelve new directors, and a total of 98 people have been promoted by the professional services firm, which employs more than 1,000 people across its offices in Edinburgh, Glasgow and Aberdeen.