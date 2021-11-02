Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Consumers increasingly shun unsustainable packaging

By Erikka Askeland
November 2, 2021, 6:00 am Updated: November 2, 2021, 10:23 am
UK consumers increasingly turned to the internet to meet their shopping needs during the pandemic. Picture: Getty Images

Almost one in five consumers (19%) have said they would not buy from online retailers who do not use eco-friendly packaging, a survey has revealed.

Macfarlane Packaging’s sixth annual unboxing survey of UK consumers found people increasingly turned to the internet to meet their shopping needs while they remained at home while lockdown restrictions were in place throughout the first part of 2021.

The poll of 600 people also found this shift to online shopping was permanent for many – 88% of respondents said they spent more time shopping online during the pandemic and, of those, 64% said this behaviour would not change in the future, with 30% of consumers saying that they are likely to increase their online shopping.

Confirming the rise of the eco-conscious shopper, 97% of respondents said they follow recycling instructions where possible.

However, 14% advised they were unsure about the recyclability of the packaging they received due to no instructions regarding disposal. This highlights the need for clear directions for end-users to understand how to dispose of their packaging responsibly.

The firm is part of Glasgow-based Macfarlane Group, the packaging firm founded by Lord Macfarlane of Bearsden in 1949.  The company, now the UK’s largest distributor of protective packaging materials, floated on the London Stock Exchange in 1973.

Shopping has changed forever?

Laurel Granville, marketing director of Macfarlane Packaging, said: “The past 18 months have changed the way we shop.

“Responses to this year’s survey are a clear indication that online shopping is fast becoming the norm and consumers are demanding more sustainable packaging.”

“Our team at Macfarlane Packaging are working hard with our customers to help them achieve sustainably sound solutions to their packaging needs and we hope that this year’s feedback is of benefit to retailers who can see what consumers are demanding.”

The survey was carried out across the summer of 2021, with respondents sharing images of their unboxing experience as well as completing the survey. The results are designed to provide retailers with valuable feedback from consumers.

The experience of opening a package containing a product ordered online has become known as “unboxing”.  Video and consumer reviews of not only products but the packaging that they arrive in are an important consideration for retailers.

