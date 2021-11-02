Consumers increasingly shun unsustainable packaging

Almost one in five consumers (19%) have said they would not buy from online retailers who do not use eco-friendly packaging, a survey has revealed.

Macfarlane Packaging’s sixth annual unboxing survey of UK consumers found people increasingly turned to the internet to meet their shopping needs while they remained at home while lockdown restrictions were in place throughout the first part of 2021.

The poll of 600 people also found this shift to online shopping was permanent for many – 88% of respondents said they spent more time shopping online during the pandemic and, of those, 64% said this behaviour would not change in the future, with 30% of consumers saying that they are likely to increase their online shopping.

Confirming the rise of the eco-conscious shopper, 97% of respondents said they follow recycling instructions where possible.

However, 14% advised they were unsure about the recyclability of the packaging they received due to no instructions regarding disposal. This highlights the need for clear directions for end-users to understand how to dispose of their packaging responsibly.

The firm is part of Glasgow-based Macfarlane Group, the packaging firm founded by Lord Macfarlane of Bearsden in 1949. The company, now the UK’s largest distributor of protective packaging materials, floated on the London Stock Exchange in 1973.

Shopping has changed forever?

Laurel Granville, marketing director of Macfarlane Packaging, said: “The past 18 months have changed the way we shop.

“Responses to this year’s survey are a clear indication that online shopping is fast becoming the norm and consumers are demanding more sustainable packaging.”

“Our team at Macfarlane Packaging are working hard with our customers to help them achieve sustainably sound solutions to their packaging needs and we hope that this year’s feedback is of benefit to retailers who can see what consumers are demanding.”

The survey was carried out across the summer of 2021, with respondents sharing images of their unboxing experience as well as completing the survey. The results are designed to provide retailers with valuable feedback from consumers.

The experience of opening a package containing a product ordered online has become known as “unboxing”. Video and consumer reviews of not only products but the packaging that they arrive in are an important consideration for retailers.