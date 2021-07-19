Scots keen to keep wearing masks on public transport post-pandemic – according to new study

An error occurred. Please try again.

More than half of Scots want to keep masks mandatory on public transport, a new study has revealed.

The findings, carried out by accountancy firm PwC, also found many are willing to pay extra in travel costs to protect the environment.

Keeping social distancing measures in place on public transport was also highlighted with a significant proportion of those surveyed looking for increased cleaning and availability of hand sanitiser (66% and 64% respectively).

Other precautions included enforced mask wearing (52%), travelling at less busy times (42%) and walking rather than using public transport (44%).

More people are confident than last year that Covid-19 will not have a long-lasting effect on how they travel on public transport, with 70% saying that they will travel in the same way as they did before the pandemic. This is an increase from 55% at the start of the pandemic in 2020.

David Phillips, First Aberdeen operations director, said: “Face coverings are just one of a number of measures we’ve implemented throughout the pandemic, to keep our staff and customers safe.

“Feedback from drivers relating to customer compliance in wearing a face covering has been positive with limited exceptions of non-compliance.

“We urge people to continue to respect and adhere to this policy and ask that the enforcement authorities continue to discharge their duties for instances of non-compliance .

“We will continue to closely follow guidelines set out by the Scottish Government as restrictions ease further over the coming months.”

Long term measures to help the environment

As the recovery gets underway, Scots are also willing to pay more in travel costs to maintain environmental improvements seen during the pandemic, such as reduced pollution, with 57% supporting long-term social measures to reduce the effects of protecting the environment even if it led to increased transport costs.

This was ahead of the UK overall, where there is 50% support.

Matthew Hall, PwC in Scotland net zero leader said: “The recovery from the pandemic provides an opportunity to re-examine how we commute and how often.

“Many workers who are able to are expressing an interest to continue to work more flexibly, with hybrid working, where people split their time between home and office, being a popular preference.

“With new ways of working, and a greater focus on our environmental impact, we can expect to see travel patterns change.

“This provides fantastic opportunities for national and local governments to accelerate environmental schemes like ultra-low emission zones and adapt to meet the growing demand for cycling and the introduction of new modes of transport such as e-scooters.

“However, with these opportunities also come challenges, in particular the significant investment in infrastructure that is required to realise these environmental benefits.”

Working from home flexibility

With restrictions still in place, 40% of Scots are currently spending at least one day a week working from home, with 21% at home every day.

However, when allowed more are aiming for flexibility with 45% saying they hoped to work from home at least one day a week although the collaborative and social aspects of office working remain a draw, with just 10% hoping to work from home permanently.

Stephanie Bloor, PwC’s hybrid workforce strategy and culture team director, said:

“A significant increase in flexibility won’t work for every organisation or job role but it’s a huge opportunity for some and we’re seeing a real range of responses, both across and within industries.

“Many employers are rethinking the technology, skills, and spaces they need, while juggling the sometimes conflicting demands of employees, clients and customers, and the bottom line.”

PwC has announced changes to the way the firm’s 1,000 people in Scotland work, allowing for greater flexibility for post-pandemic working.