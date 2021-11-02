Loganair: Airline has faced ‘the most challenging’ year in its history

An airline that flies from Dundee is operating more flights than before the pandemic having survived “the most challenging” year in its history.

Loganair, the UK’s largest regional airline, operated flights every day throughout the pandemic.

Additionally, two of its aircraft were converted to become air ambulances to support the Scottish Ambulance Service.

Its dedicated freighter aircraft flew nightly trips to carry Covid-19 test kits.

Nonetheless, Loganair’s scheduled service activities were severely restricted due the impact of the pandemic.

All of the airline’s staff have also returned to work.

Last year ‘the most challenging’

The airline’s turnover more than halved from £169 million to £81m in the year ending March 31 2021.

Lockdown meant there was a significant fall in passenger numbers, from more than one million in 2019/20 to just 252,259 in 2020/21.

But the reductions are less than reported by other UK airlines.

Loganair’s pre-tax loss stands at £5.6m for the year, in comparison to the £12.7m loss before tax reported in 2019/20.

The airline’s cash balance at March 31 2021 was £19.5m.

Chief executive Jonathan Hinkles said: “Without doubt, the last year has been the most challenging in Loganair’s 59-year history.

“The fact that we’ve been able to weather the storm is entirely thanks to the dedication and commitment of our people.

“We are incredibly grateful to all of them.

“Their contribution means that we believe Loganair is in the strongest position of any UK regional airline as we emerge from the pandemic.”

Loganair back in full operation

Loganair has worked closely with its employee groups and recognised unions throughout the pandemic.

In addition to working to support them through the furlough scheme, it agreed a series of pay reductions for each of the airline’s employees.

From September 1 2021, all Loganair employees returned to full pay – the first major UK airline to do so.

The airline employs approximately 800 staff, down from a peak of 846 prior to the pandemic.

In addition to being a major employer at Glasgow and Aberdeen airports, it supports over 170 jobs in the highlands and islands, 25 in the Isle of Man and 14 in Northern Ireland.

It operates flights from Dundee to Belfast and London, with a new route to Sumburgh starting in May.

Data from European air traffic control provider Eurocontrol shows Loganair has consistently been the only major European passenger airline operating more flights in October 2021 than in 2019.

All of Loganair’s 42 aircraft are now in service.

Committed to carbon neutrality

The airline has also continued with its fleet renewal programme, introducing two more ATR turboprop aircraft in October alone.

These are the most environmentally-efficient aircraft in the regional sector, supporting Loganair’s ambitious GreenSkies programme in which it has committed to becoming carbon neutral by 2040.

Loganair is the longest-serving UK airline still flying under its original name.

It started operating in Dundee in 1971.

Now, it operates 42 aircraft on a network of over 80 routes.

As the UK’s largest regional airline, it serves more UK airports than every other airline combined.

The airline is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Airline Investments Ltd, the owners of which are UK citizens.