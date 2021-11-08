Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Business

Travel agency unveils new name and plans for two outlets in Moray

By Stan Arnaud
November 8, 2021, 5:00 pm
Scott Murray, with Murray Travel staff, left-right, Tracy Ian, Aimee Morgan and Carla Murdoch.

A travel agency based in the Highland capital has unveiled a new name and plans to open outlets in two Moray towns.

Murray Travel, formerly known as Inverness Travel, said it was working to secure premises in Elgin and Forres, following its takeover of Alba Travel and Beaver Travel earlier this year.

Staff from the two firms are currently working from the company’s headquarters in Strothers Lane, in Inverness, but will return to their local areas.  A number of new jobs are also expected to be created.

Director Scott Murray, who founded the company with his wife Sarah in 2014, said:  “When we took over Alba Travel and Beaver Travel, and committed to maintaining a presence in Elgin and Forres, we quickly realised that we had outgrown the Inverness Travel brand.

“We are no longer a company serving only the Highland capital and we need a name that reflects that larger footprint.”

He continued: “The new Murray Travel brand represents the family values that run throughout everything we do.

“As a family-run business – and one that values the relationships we build in our communities – we want our customers to know that we will take good care of their holiday arrangements, as we would for any member of our family.”

‘Boutique’ format for Elgin and Forres shops

The company said its outlets in Moray would follow the format of its Inverness travel “boutique.” where customers are “met with a cross between an airport lounge and a hotel lobby” and are offered a drink from a free bar.

Mr Murray added: “When we started our business seven years ago, we could never have foreseen the challenges we would face – but the strength and dedication of our team has meant we have come out of the Covid pandemic stronger than ever.

“We’re now in a position to offer even more people expert travel advice, and to help organise unforgettable trips around the world for those looking to travel.”

Mr Murray is managing director of Highland hospitality group Cru Holdings, which is behind venues including Bar One, Prime and Scotch & Rye in Inverness and the Classroom, in Narin.

He and his wife also co-founded Wanderluxe, a homeworking agency, based in Sawbridgeworth, in Hertfordshire.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]