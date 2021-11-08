Travel agency unveils new name and plans for two outlets in Moray

A travel agency based in the Highland capital has unveiled a new name and plans to open outlets in two Moray towns.

Murray Travel, formerly known as Inverness Travel, said it was working to secure premises in Elgin and Forres, following its takeover of Alba Travel and Beaver Travel earlier this year.

Staff from the two firms are currently working from the company’s headquarters in Strothers Lane, in Inverness, but will return to their local areas. A number of new jobs are also expected to be created.

Director Scott Murray, who founded the company with his wife Sarah in 2014, said: “When we took over Alba Travel and Beaver Travel, and committed to maintaining a presence in Elgin and Forres, we quickly realised that we had outgrown the Inverness Travel brand.

“We are no longer a company serving only the Highland capital and we need a name that reflects that larger footprint.”

He continued: “The new Murray Travel brand represents the family values that run throughout everything we do.

“As a family-run business – and one that values the relationships we build in our communities – we want our customers to know that we will take good care of their holiday arrangements, as we would for any member of our family.”

‘Boutique’ format for Elgin and Forres shops

The company said its outlets in Moray would follow the format of its Inverness travel “boutique.” where customers are “met with a cross between an airport lounge and a hotel lobby” and are offered a drink from a free bar.

Mr Murray added: “When we started our business seven years ago, we could never have foreseen the challenges we would face – but the strength and dedication of our team has meant we have come out of the Covid pandemic stronger than ever.

“We’re now in a position to offer even more people expert travel advice, and to help organise unforgettable trips around the world for those looking to travel.”

Mr Murray is managing director of Highland hospitality group Cru Holdings, which is behind venues including Bar One, Prime and Scotch & Rye in Inverness and the Classroom, in Narin.

He and his wife also co-founded Wanderluxe, a homeworking agency, based in Sawbridgeworth, in Hertfordshire.