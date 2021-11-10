Valaris rig hit by Covid outbreak By Hamish Penman November 10, 2021, 10:19 am Valaris 72. Supplied by Graham Curran, MarineTraffic.com [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up A Valaris rig has had to be deep cleaned after an outbreak of Covid-19 on board. The offshore drilling contractor confirmed on Tuesday that a third party crew member on the Valaris 72 jackup had tested positive for the virus. They were removed from the rig at the “earliest opportunity”. For the full story visit Energy Voice. More from the Press and Journal Researchers identify new target for Covid-19 vaccines Russia struggles to contain record-breaking coronavirus outbreak Scottish Government should give up emergency Covid powers, say Lib Dems PM resists calls for Covid-19 Plan B, saying boosters are ‘key thing’