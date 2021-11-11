Aberdeen harbour handed £400,000 of funding for greener power project

An error occurred. Please try again.

Aberdeen harbour has received more than £400,000 from the Department for Transport to fund a joint demonstration project aimed at providing shore power within the existing north harbour.

It is hoped the project, working alongside the Connected Places Catapult (CPC), may reduce the port’s emissions by up to 50%.

Harbour bosses also hope it will be a blueprint for other UK ports to introduce a greener fuel alternative for berthed vessels.

The grant is part of the UK Government’s £20 million Clean Maritime Demonstration Competition, which was introduced to drive green innovation for maritime and shipping projects.

Funding ‘critical’

Aberdeen Harbour Board chief executive Bob Sanguinetti said: “This funding will be critical as we work with Connected Places Catapult to undertake a feasibility study for a demonstration project to provide green shore power in our existing port.

“Our extensive research and data show that 70% of CO2 emissions in the port come from vessels berthed alongside the quays.

“Ultimately, this demonstration project could reduce the port’s emissions by up to 50%.”

Mr Sanguinetti added: “Shore power to avoid vessel emissions at berth is an established technology, but significant technical differences exist within the appropriate physical infrastructure and system specifications.

“With this feasibility study and demonstration project, we will be looking at small to medium vessels, such as platform supply and offshore service vessels, which regularly visit our busy port.”

CPC connects businesses and public sector leaders to research, helping to develop, implement and commercialise new technology, as well as create demand and growth in new markets in the UK and globally.

Its work with Aberdeen harbour will see it develop a blueprint for greener ports.

CPC chief business officer Paul Wilson said, “Connected Places Catapult is pleased to be working with Aberdeen harbour to establish a green port blueprint that delivers impact for the port and the region, building on the already excellent initiatives in Aberdeen to create a greener, re-energised future for coastal communities across the UK.”

Green port of the future

Aberdeen harbour is undergoing a £350m-plus expansion, which is expected to be completed by October 2022.

Mr Sanguinetti added: “This demonstrator project contributes to our three-strand established green port strategy.

“We believe it will be a blueprint for the implementation of shore power which can be replicated in other UK ports.

“We are working closely with our partners and port users on innovative solutions to drive down emissions at Aberdeen harbour, and with our multimillion investments in port infrastructure.

“Aberdeen harbour can become the green port of the future.”