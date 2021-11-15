Shell proposing United Kingdom headquarters move

Shareholders have been asked to vote on plans to move Shell’s tax residency and headquarters to the UK, and simplify its share structure.

The board of the energy supermajor announced that a general meeting would be held next month to let shareholders vote on a new and simplified structure for the company.

Shell (LON: RDSA) said the proposal would establish “a single line of shares” to eliminate the complexity of its current A/B share structure and make it “simpler for investors to understand and value”.

The plans would also see the company move its tax residence from the Netherlands to the UK, where it would relocate its chief executive and chief financial officer.

Board and executive committee meetings would also be held in the UK.

