Hundreds of North Sea workers vote for strike action

Hundreds of North Sea workers could soon down tools after trade union Unite was given a mandate to take strike action.

The trade union held a ballot of almost 300 workers at Ponticelli and Semco Maritime, who work on TotalEnergies (LON: TTE) platforms, which closed yesterday as part of an ongoing dispute over pay, terms and conditions.

Members are now poised to take strike action, including an overtime ban, from early December until late February.

