The cHeRries 2022: Enter now for the Exemplary Employer of Choice award

By Kelly Wilson
November 17, 2021, 6:00 am Updated: November 17, 2021, 11:52 am
David Smith, managing partner, and Fiona Doctor, HR director, at Henderson Loggie.

The cHeRries Awards 2022 is seeking entries for its Exemplary Employer of Choice category sponsored by the University of Aberdeen Business School.

The accolade will be presented to an organisation which clearly demonstrates that people are genuinely an essential part of their business strategy.

Nominees should be able to demonstrate how a strong employee focused culture within the organisation has helped employees feel valued and what effect that has had on outcomes.

The cHeRries Awards.

The cHeRries Awards, sponsored by Mattioli Woods, recognises excellence in the fields of human resources, training and recruitment.

cHeRries are top awards in HR

Last year the winner was chartered accountancy firm Henderson & Loggie.

Fiona Doctor, Henderson Loggie HR director, said: “The cHeRries are the top awards in the HR industry in Scotland, which is reflected in their robust judging process and assessment of finalists by HR industry experts.

“As a firm and for our staff, it was great to be recognised as a top tier employer for our HL Training Academy,  our focus on wellbeing and collaboration and our career development learning programme.”

Entries for the 2022 awards are now open and close at midnight on Sunday 5th December.

The award ceremony will take place on Thursday 24th March, 2022, at P&J Live, Aberdeen.

Employers adapting to new normal

Professor Norman Hutchison, Aberdeen Business School director of external engagement, said: “We are delighted to be sponsoring Exemplary Employer of Choice for the third year running at The cHeRries Awards 2022.

“This year employers have been adapting to the new ‘normal’. Organisations have implemented changes to enable their teams to adopt flexible working and introduced innovative ways to remain employer focused.

“People should be at the heart of any great business, and we are pleased to continue to support excellent HR practice.”

Following the success of the virtual conference in February 2021, The cHeRries will also feature a live conference in association with Mattioli Woods on the same day at P&J Live. Registration is now open here.

The awards are free to enter. For more information or to start your application visit www.cherriesawards.com.

