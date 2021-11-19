Enter now to celebrate teamwork at the cHeRries Awards 2022

A team of industry specialists will choose who gets to be the top HR team of the year is to be crowned at a prestigious awards ceremony in 2022.

The cHeRries Awards, in association with Mattioli Woods, recognises excellence in the fields of human resources, training and recruitment.

One of the accolades of the night will be presented to the Terrific Team of the Year.

It will be won by either an established HR team or a team which has been formed to complete a specific HR project.

Teamwork is key

Nominees should be able to demonstrate how the team have excelled and how this has been recognised across the organisation.

There will be a number of criteria judges will be looking for as evidence including the team successfully partnering with the wider organisation to achieve functional or cross functional success and innovation and collaboration.

They will also be looking at how the team has impacted on the overall success of the company and sustainable teamwork and continuous improvement plans.

Last year’s winner was the Caledonia Housing Association.

Barry Johnstone, Caledonia Housing Association director of people, said: “Being a relatively new team we were delighted to be named HR Team of the Year.

“In an incredibly challenging year, this recognition provided a great boost as it confirmed what we do to help and support staff and customers makes a difference”.

Entries now open

Entries for the awards are now open and close at midnight on Sunday December 5.

It is free to enter and you can enter now at www.cherriesawards.com.

The award ceremony will take place on Thursday March 24 2022, at P&J Live, Aberdeen.

Following the success of the virtual conference in February 2021, the cHeRries will also deliver a live conference in association with Mattioli Woods, on the same date.

More details to be announced. You can book your place now at www.cherriesconference.co.uk

