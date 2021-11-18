Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Sir Ian Wood: Acorn CCS project ‘hopeful’ but north-east freeport in danger of ‘screwing up’

By Erikka Askeland
November 18, 2021, 12:01 am
Sir Ian Wood 'in conversation' at an Opportunity North East event aimed at transforming the region's economy

Billionaire industrialist Sir Ian Wood has said he is “more hopeful” about the prospects of a landmark project to capture, store and manage carbon in the north-east than he was when it was snubbed in a £1billion government funding programme a few weeks ago.

However, he warned that political machinations were in danger of “screwing up” another key strategy to secure the region’s place in the transition away from oil and gas, the establishment of a so-called “freeport” in Aberdeen and Peterhead.

Speaking at an event aimed at securing continued business growth in the region as the world moves towards net zero energy production, Sir Ian said a joint bid from partners in Aberdeen and Aberdeenshire to win a coveted Scottish freeport designation was currently in a “muddle”.

He added the freeport model, which the US government has established in England but is being contested by the Scottish Government which prefers a “greenport” concept, offered rival ports in England a “significant plus” due to tax incentives and other fiscal measures which are stimulating investment and job creation.

This, alongside the Acorn project based at Peterhead which recently lost out on a UK Government-led funding round to projects in the North of England, could have a “big, positive impact” in the region’s net zero ambitions.

Aberdeen Harbour
Aberdeen harbour is seen as a front-runner for freeport, or greenport, status

This is important because the region now has “some serious catching up to do” compared other areas, he added.

North-east ‘playing catch up’

Supporters of both Acorn and a north-east freeport have estimated that together the two projects could support the creation of over 40,000 jobs if they come to fruition.

“We have got into a muddle in Scotland between the Scottish Government wanting to have a greenport and do it their way and UK government being prepared to put money into Scotland, but they want to call it a freeport and do it their way,” Sir Ian explained.

“We have got to get it sorted out because we are missing a whole load of opportunities right now.

“Aberdeen has been left a bit behind in the whole question of the energy transition.

“We have some serious catching up to do.

“Among the two big things we could do – one, is get a freeport status and secondly, get Acorn agreed as a key project – that would have a big positive impact, both of these.

“There is such a mix of politics and finance in the decisions being taken.

“Politics is screwing up the freeport issue right now.

“I really hope we can get that sorted out.”

Acorn CCS is based at the St Fergus Gas Terminal
Acorn CCS is based at the St Fergus Gas Terminal

He added that while there is “no easy money around”, he was hopeful for good outcome for the Acorn project, which is also known as the “Scottish cluster”. This is being led by partners including Storegga, Shell and Harbour Energy, alongside other regional stakeholders including Scotland’s largest carbon polluter at Grangemouth, Ineos.

Hopeful?

Sir Ian, along with a number of others, was disappointed with the government’s decision and urged them to “think again“.

“I am probably a bit more hopeful now than I was two or three weeks ago,” said Sir Ian, adding: “But that doesn’t mean anymore than what I am saying.

“Franky it is thoroughly deserved.

“It is quite complex but they are working hard at it.

“I am a pessimist but there a lot of good points to fight there and we are doing that.”

Opportunity North East (ONE), the economic development agency Sir Ian chairs, has launched a series of events aimed at finding ways to transform the region’s economy.

The first “Transforming Our Region” event was held at the Chester Hotel, with more than 50 industry leaders representing key regional sectors including agriculture, digital, energy, food and drink, life sciences and tourism in attendance.

The series will continue in the first half of the year and culminate in ONE’s annual event in summer 2022.

