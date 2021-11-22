Your Money: Aberdeen’s Acumen takes place among top 100 financial planning firms

Acumen Financial Planning has been named as a Citywire New Model Advisor (NMA) top 100 firm for the fifth consecutive year.

It was recognised among the best of the financial planning community in the UK by NMA, which scores firms against a rigorous point-scoring system.

The panel looks for evidence against a range of criteria including well-qualified staff, robust investment propositions, carefully segmented client bases, good use of technology, willingness to share best practice, client education, recruitment and contribution to professional standards.

Testament to advisors and staff

Keith Mackie, Acumen Financial Planning director, said: “We are delighted to be named in the New Model Advisor top 100 list.

“It is an honour for Acumen Financial Planning to be recognised in this way, which is really testament to our advisors and staff, who all work incredibly hard to offer our clients the best financial advice.

“One of our key focusses recently has been to narrow the advice gap through the creation of new services designed to meet every client’s needs.

“We’re proud to have brought financial planning principles to the workplace through the development of an employee benefits service and to young professionals through the launch of a new business targeting millennials, SpringGen.”

Acumen in the running for another award

This UK wide listing also puts Acumen forward for the New Model Advisor Awards for the Scotland and Northern Ireland category, an accolade won by the team four times in recent years.

The winners in each regional category will be announced in January 2022.

Last month Sandy Robertson, managing director, was awarded the Tony Sellon Good Egg Award at the annual CISI (Chartered Institute for Securities & Investment) awards.

The accolade is awarded to individuals recognised for making an ongoing substantial contribution to the financial planning profession, their firm and to the CISI’s role within the profession.

Acumen offers a services which includes savings & investments, pensions & retirement planning, tax & estate planning and auto enrolment & workplace pensions.

It has offices in Elgin, Edinburgh & Glasgow.