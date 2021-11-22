Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Your Money: Aberdeen’s Acumen takes place among top 100 financial planning firms

By Kelly Wilson
November 22, 2021, 6:00 am
L-R David Gow & Keith Mackie, Acumen Financial Planning directors.

Acumen Financial Planning has been named as a Citywire New Model Advisor (NMA) top 100 firm for the fifth consecutive year.

It was recognised among the best of the financial planning community in the UK by NMA, which scores firms against a rigorous point-scoring system.

The panel looks for evidence against a range of criteria including well-qualified staff, robust investment propositions, carefully segmented client bases, good use of technology, willingness to share best practice, client education, recruitment and contribution to professional standards.

Testament to advisors and staff

Keith Mackie, Acumen Financial Planning director, said: “We are delighted to be named in the New Model Advisor top 100 list.

“It is an honour for Acumen Financial Planning to be recognised in this way, which is really testament to our advisors and staff, who all work incredibly hard to offer our clients the best financial advice.

“One of our key focusses recently has been to narrow the advice gap through the creation of new services designed to meet every client’s needs.

“We’re proud to have brought financial planning principles to the workplace through the development of an employee benefits service and to young professionals through the launch of a new business targeting millennials, SpringGen.”

Acumen in the running for another award

This UK wide listing also puts Acumen forward for the New Model Advisor Awards for the Scotland and Northern Ireland category, an accolade won by the team four times in recent years.

The winners in each regional category will be announced in January 2022.

Last month Sandy Robertson, managing director, was awarded the Tony Sellon Good Egg Award at the annual CISI (Chartered Institute for Securities & Investment) awards.

The accolade is awarded to individuals recognised for making an ongoing substantial contribution to the financial planning profession, their firm and to the CISI’s role within the profession.

Acumen offers a services which includes savings & investments, pensions & retirement planning, tax & estate planning and auto enrolment & workplace pensions.

It has offices in Elgin, Edinburgh & Glasgow.

