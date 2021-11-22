Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
cHeRries Awards 2022: Do you know a ‘fantastic’ HR advisor that deserves recognition?

By Kelly Wilson
November 22, 2021, 6:00 am
Catriona Milne, from Wood, Fantastic HR advisor winner at last years cHeRries Awards.

Organisers of the cHeRries Awards are on the hunt for the cream of the crop among human resources (HR) professionals in the north-east.

HR specialists will be hoping to land the honour of being declared “fantastic” at one of the region’s most prestigious business events.

He or she will be presented with one of the top accolades – fantastic HR advisor – at the ceremony on March 24 at P&J Live, Aberdeen.

Judges looking for high standard

Last year Catriona Milne, of energy services firm Wood, came out top in the category, setting the bar high for this year’s cHeRries judges.

They are seeking evidence of an HR advisor who during the past 12 months has gained respect from their client base by ensuring high visibility and face-to-face contact, while proactively delivering a high standard of HR service and solutions.

Alongside this, the winner will also have been able to show their continuing professional development and be able to demonstrate that they have undertaken duties or initiatives beyond expectations.

Ms Milne said: “It was great to have been recognised for some of my hard work through the last couple of challenging years”

Enter now for cHeRries Awards

The cHeRries Awards, in association with Mattioli Woods, recognise excellence in the fields of human resources, training and recruitment.

Entries for the awards are open and close at midnight on Sunday 5th December.

It is free to enter and you can enter now at www.cherriesawards.com.

Following the success of the virtual conference in February 2021,The cHeRries will be bringing you a live conference, in association with Mattioli Woods, on the same day at P&J Live.

More details to be announced. You can book your place now at www.cherriesconference.co.uk

