Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Business

North-east boss wins big at Business Women Scotland Awards

By Kelly Wilson
November 20, 2021, 6:00 am Updated: November 20, 2021, 12:01 pm
Ripples Custom Designs & Prints team, from left, Natasha Campbell, Matthew Gerrard, Ola Adeyemiand Dani Simmers. Supplied by Razor Digital Media

Ola Adeyemi, owner of Ripples Custom Prints & Designs in Kintore, has scooped one of the top gongs in the 2021 Business Women Scotland Awards (BWSAs).

Ms Adeyemi was selected by the judging panel as the overall winner after being recognised as the ‘most deserving’ following her participation in Business Women Scotland’s Programme for Growth.

The seventh annual BWSAs, which put women-led businesses in the spotlight, was held at Glasgow’s Oran Mor last night.

Relocation been a success

Ms Adeyemi started her design, print & embroidery company nine years ago and made the move to Kintore earlier this year.

Following the relocation from the Granite City sales were up 23% year-on-year and on track for a 60% increase in the first 12 months after the move.

As overall winner of the awards she will receive a £3,000 package from Action Coach Scotland to help her continue to grow her business.

Ms Adeyemi said: “What a delight to win such an amazing prize.  Thank you Business Women Scotland.

“This is obviously a game-changer, so watch out for Ripples in 2022!

“I feel like the biggest winner at the awards and I’m determined to prove the judges right.”

Opportunity to showcase women in business

Lynne Kennedy, Business Women Scotland founder, said: “We wanted to showcase some of the most enterprising and successful women from around Scotland.

Lynne Kennedy, founder of Business Women Scotland.

“Women who’ve had the courage to follow their dreams, whether that be starting their own business, making it to the top in their career or using their expertise and knowledge to help other women be the best they can be.

“We have always wanted to shine a light on the great work women are doing across Scotland while being role models for the next generation.

“It was even more important this year given the economic struggles faced during the pandemic.”

Other winners at the awards, supported by Scotland Can-Do, Business Gateway, Go Radio, Martin Aitken, Digital Boost and Azure Global, included Gill Baird of Glasgow-based Cosmedicare who was named Business Woman of the Year.

The Business Growth of the Year accolade went to Michelle Milnes from Property Studios in Edinburgh.

Jacqueline Dobson, from Barrhead Travel was named Inspirational Woman of the Year.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]