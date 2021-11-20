North-east boss wins big at Business Women Scotland Awards

Ola Adeyemi, owner of Ripples Custom Prints & Designs in Kintore, has scooped one of the top gongs in the 2021 Business Women Scotland Awards (BWSAs).

Ms Adeyemi was selected by the judging panel as the overall winner after being recognised as the ‘most deserving’ following her participation in Business Women Scotland’s Programme for Growth.

The seventh annual BWSAs, which put women-led businesses in the spotlight, was held at Glasgow’s Oran Mor last night.

Relocation been a success

Ms Adeyemi started her design, print & embroidery company nine years ago and made the move to Kintore earlier this year.

Following the relocation from the Granite City sales were up 23% year-on-year and on track for a 60% increase in the first 12 months after the move.

As overall winner of the awards she will receive a £3,000 package from Action Coach Scotland to help her continue to grow her business.

Ms Adeyemi said: “What a delight to win such an amazing prize. Thank you Business Women Scotland.

“This is obviously a game-changer, so watch out for Ripples in 2022!

“I feel like the biggest winner at the awards and I’m determined to prove the judges right.”

Opportunity to showcase women in business

Lynne Kennedy, Business Women Scotland founder, said: “We wanted to showcase some of the most enterprising and successful women from around Scotland.

“Women who’ve had the courage to follow their dreams, whether that be starting their own business, making it to the top in their career or using their expertise and knowledge to help other women be the best they can be.

“We have always wanted to shine a light on the great work women are doing across Scotland while being role models for the next generation.

“It was even more important this year given the economic struggles faced during the pandemic.”

Other winners at the awards, supported by Scotland Can-Do, Business Gateway, Go Radio, Martin Aitken, Digital Boost and Azure Global, included Gill Baird of Glasgow-based Cosmedicare who was named Business Woman of the Year.

The Business Growth of the Year accolade went to Michelle Milnes from Property Studios in Edinburgh.

Jacqueline Dobson, from Barrhead Travel was named Inspirational Woman of the Year.