Aberdeen ‘rage room’ to smash up tonnes of office furniture for recycling

By Kelly Wilson
November 20, 2021, 6:00 am Updated: November 20, 2021, 12:00 pm
L-R Craig Finnie of Wreck It Room and Julie Wood, Greenwell Equipment

People who want to bash out their frustrations by destroying things will be helping the planet thanks to a new business collaboration in Aberdeen.

Aberdeen’s Greenwell Equipment is working with the newly launched Wreck It Room to clear out scrapped or damaged used office furniture which has been stored for years rather than being sent to landfill.

Wreck It Room, based in Palmerston Road, was launched after lockdown to combat stress, giving people the opportunity to book in and get rid of pent-up frustrations by smashing things up.

Now Greenwell, which specialises in new and quality used office furniture, is disposing of tonnes of unusable furniture by collaborating with Wreck It Room rather than sending it to landfill.

Help the circular economy

Julie Wood, Greenwell Equipment director, said: “Putting waste to landfill is a pet hate of mine and that’s why we’ve ended up with containers worth of damaged furniture.

“I’m also hugely passionate about the circular economy so working with the team at Wreck-It Room is a great option.

“Our philosophy as a business is to be as environmentally aware as possible and re-selling quality used furniture is a huge part of supporting the circular economy.

“We have more than ten 20ft containers full of items that are completely unusable so collaborating with another local business to divert waste to landfill with the knowledge that the items will be recycled afterwards is a win-win solution.”

Unused furniture given a second life

Wreck It Room is focussed on limiting the amount of waste sent to landfill and the team works closely with a number of recycling businesses to ensure that left over pieces, such as wood, metal, glass, ceramics, and plastics, are given a second life.

Craig Finnie, Wreck It Room part owner, said: “We limit as much as we can from going to landfill and it is our target as a business to reach 90% recycling for items left over from sessions.

“We use damaged items from house clearances and office moves, and work with clearance firms to source items that would otherwise be heading to landfill.

“Creating a good working relationship with Greenwell has been great and it is key for us to continue to collaborate with lots of local businesses in the city to source items which can be used during our sessions and then recycled afterwards.”

Greenwell Equipment, run by brother and sister team, Mark Turnbull and Julie Wood, alongside their father, Richy, was launched in 1996.

