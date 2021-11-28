Aberdeenshire’s Finnie 4×4 pick-up specialists have branched out to take on a new Maxus electric van dealership,

Launched during the challenging months of lockdown, the team hopes that the new vans will offer a viable green alternative to businesses and tradespeople looking to lessen their impact on the environment.

Craig Finnie, son of founder Jim, says there has been a change in recent months with customers enquiring about electric van availability, and Current Commercials – the Maxus dealership name – has showroom models ready to go to their first customers.

Ready to make the Maxus work for business

“There’s a real change of tone to the enquiries we’re getting,” says Craig. “Companies – in order to tender for work – often find there’s stipulation that there’s green credentials.

“The interest level is there, and the availability and product (Maxus) is really well-positioned for the now.

“I anticipate quite a few sales in the next while,” he adds. “We’re happy to have conversations with firms to discuss how viable it is for them and if this product will do what they need it to do.”

Manufactured by SAIC, Maxus was last year aligned to the UK followed by the launch of two brand new platform EVs, the e Deliver 3 and e Deliver 9, backed by an ongoing £2 billion innovation investment by SAIC.

The vans come with an excellent range, with the small e Deliver 3 van (with 52.5kw battery) officially clocking up to 213miles on a single charge.

Craig says the Maxus’ real life range is a vital part of ensuring this is a vital part of ensuring that the Maxus electric vans can become a sustainable and integral part of company fleets and sole traders, alike.

If you have an element of your business that does 100-ish miles a day the Maxus would work fine for you

“The very fact you can fuel it yourself at home every night is something,” says Craig, also pointing out the EVs have less servicing time due to fewer moving parts.

“If you lose a van for a day, you lose work for a day. The fact that your servicing times are greatly reduced means you’ve less down time.”

Maxus has enjoyed successive wins at the annual GreenFleet Awards and in 2020 received the LCV Manufacturer of the Year.

The awards celebrate individuals, companies and operators that have positively contributed to climate change by reducing transport emissions.

Ahead of the game on range

The vans offer reassurance of at-home charging for those who are likely to clock up 140 miles or more on their daily rounds, and for businesses, it’s a van that really proves its green credentials, says Craig.

“The focus should be on encouraging the people that these vans do suit to buy one,” he says. “If you have an element of your business that does 100-ish miles a day the Maxus would work fine for you.

A firm can be doing something about their emissions immediately if they want to

“There’s no (range) anxiety,” says Craig. “Its quite ahead of the game – the range opens it up to a lot of people. A lot of people don’t realise that it’s there – they still think it’s in the future.”

Stock is available now and with the charging structure likely to improve across the north-east, the Maxus electric vans are offering a decent investment, with OEG offshore energy having recently purchased Maxus from the company – and Craig is certain others will follow suit.

“A firm can be doing something about their emissions immediately if they want to, rather than some time in the future” he adds.

Further info

Prices begin from £33,450+VAT for the e Deliver 3 (with £6000 grant).

Email Maxus@currentcommercials.co.uk

Tel: 0345 450 1100

Website: currentcommercials.co.uk