Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Business

Simec Atlantis seeks to raise another £341k to pay out shareholder

By Erikka Askeland
November 24, 2021, 11:45 am Updated: November 24, 2021, 4:09 pm
One of the MeyGen tidal turbines Simec Atlantis Energy

Simec Atlantis Energy shares have slumped in early trading after it called an emergency meeting to raise £341,000 to pay out a shareholder and replace its auditor, EY.

The company, which owns a flagship tidal project in the Pentland Firth called MeyGen, owes the six figure sum after it terminated a share place agreement with a US-based investor.

In what has been a series of ongoing woes for the business, Simec (SAE) had previously highlighted in its interim update it had ended its agreement with New Technology Capital Group on 28 September, the same day it posted the financial figures.

‘No further funds’ from investor

The renewables company had said it had received a second tranche of investment in March worth £2m but that “no further funds will be drawn down pursuant to the agreement” with New Technology.

Initially the deal with the investor, struck in December 2020, was set to raise as much as £12m.

Instead Simec said it would settle funds due New Technology as a result of the termination through the issue of new shares “in due course”.

Today the company said it will look for the green light from shareholders in December to raise issue up to 40,000,000 ordinary shares to meet the outstanding balance owed.

It is the second time it has gone to investors to raise cash in recent months. It took a further £2.6million from investors in a placing in September.

New auditor

Further, Simec announced it would seek approval from shareholders at the emergency general meeting (EGM) to appoint Moore Stephens as auditors after its current bean counter, EY, announced in August its would relinquish the role.

EY had told SAE it would would “not to seek reappointment” as its auditor and agreed to stay in office until a replacement was appointed.

In its statement, SAE highlighted that the appointment of the new auditor was conditional on EY obtaining approval to reign the account from authorities in Singapore, where London-listed SAE is domiciled.

Sanjeev Gupta.

In July, SAE announced its largest shareholder – GFG Alliance, the troubled group controlled by industrialist Sanjeev Gupta – had wrested back control of the business from the clutches of receivers.

Mr Gupta owns Simec UK Energy Holdings (SUEH), which holds a 31.8% stake in SAE according to filings on its website. This is down from a 43% a few months ago.

GFG has also been in the spotlight since the Serious Fraud Office (SFO) announced it was launching an investigation into the group of companies, which also owns Fort William aluminium smelter.

GFG said it is co-operating with the probe, which is focused on suspected fraud, fraudulent trading and money laundering, including its financing arrangements with failed company Greensill Capital UK.

The SAE EGM will be held 9 December 2021 in London and will also be accessible via a live audio-only stream.

Shares in the AIM-listed firm were down 3.6% to 1.35p around midday.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]