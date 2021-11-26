Ledingham Chalmers recognised by Legal 500 and Chambers UK 2022

An error occurred. Please try again.

Eighteen of Ledingham Chalmers’ experts across six disciplines have been recognised in the Legal 500 and Chambers UK 2022 directories this year, as Jennifer Young, managing partner, explains…

The guides rank lawyers and law firms based on several factors and considerations, backed up by in-depth research.

While the rankings themselves are great news, particularly coupled with the independent research, it’s the testimonials from peers, market sources and clients that make all the difference and they are all very much appreciated.

Take the Legal 500 directory. The testimonials describe us, for example, as “professional yet friendly and approachable with a commercial focus” and “… a team of hard-working, highly skilled lawyers who deliver excellence.’

And from Chambers UK 2022 feedback includes “the team delivers excellence at all times to clients,” and “….We instruct them with confidence.”

These also sit well with our core value to satisfy and impress our clients and mean a lot to colleagues, particularly after the last 18 months where we’ve had to adapt quickly because of the global pandemic.

At a glance

Legal 500

Agriculture and estates – Tier 2 (Scotland) – partner Jim Drysdale named as leading individual and key lawyer; partners Gary Webster, Linda Tinson and Hazel Moir ranked

Commercial property – Tier 2 (elsewhere in Scotland) – partners Steve Morrice, Alan Michie, and Alasdair MacLure are ranked

Corporate and commercial – Tier 3 (elsewhere in Scotland) – partners Peter Murray and Jody Mitchell are ranked

Personal injury: Defender – Tier 4 (Scotland) – partners Graeme Edward, John Chalmers, Victoria Leslie, and Sarah Morris are ranked, with Sarah mentioned again as a next generation partner

Employment – Tier 4 (Scotland) — our head of employment law, partner Kirk Tudhope is ranked while Edinburgh-based partner John Lee is recognised as a key lawyer

Construction – Tier 5 (Scotland) — partner Sarah Stuart and I have been ranked for our work

Chambers UK 2022

Personal injury (Aberdeen and surrounds/Glasgow, Edinburgh, and surrounds) – individual rankings for partners Graeme Edward, Sarah Morris (also recognised as an up-and-coming practitioner) and Victoria Leslie

Agriculture and rural affairs (Glasgow, Edinburgh, and surrounds) — partners Linda Tinson and Jim Drysdale are ranked

Construction (Scotland) – I’ve been ranked along with partner Sarah Stuart

Employment (Scotland) – head of employment law, Kirk Tudhope, and senior associate Sine Mackay are ranked. Sine has also been named as an associate to watch

Our commercial property team was ranked within the real estate, lower mid-market (Scotland) category

What’s next?

We’ll be investing a six figure sum over the next 12 months as part of our five-year growth strategy to double revenue.

On top of this six-figure financial commitment, we’re actively recruiting. Recent high-profile hires include partner JP Campbell, who’s based in Inverness and is tasked with growing the private client offering in the north of Scotland.

Mr Campbell specialises in business succession, estate planning, executry administration, asset protection, trusts and supporting adults with incapacity.

He’s also director of the Highland Field Sports Fair and is a co-founder and trustee of One Feeds Two.

This charity teams up with restaurants and other food companies to donate, for every meal they sell, a school meal to a child living in poverty.

And when it comes to the directories, there’s no time to rest on our laurels: now the process begins again in earnest for next year’s submissions.

You can find out more about the firm, including legal insights and commentary, at the Ledingham Chalmers website.