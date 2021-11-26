Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Business

cHeRries Awards: hunt is on for best training and development programme

By Kelly Wilson
November 26, 2021, 6:00 am
L-R Andy Shepperson, Matt, Kneale & Susanna Lund from CNOOC International.

Organisers of the cHeRries Awards are looking for talented HR professionals who have delivered “tremendous” training schemes for their organisations.

Nominations are now being sought for the Tremendous Learning and Development Award.

This accolade will be presented to either an individual or team who has demonstrated a strong commitment to designing and delivering innovative and cohesive learning and development programmes.

Ideas that made a difference

It may be for a one-off project or for transformational sustainable learning and development within the past 12 months.

Nominees should be able to demonstrate that there was measurable improvement between the business’ training and development and the performance of organisation, teams and/or individuals.

Judges will be looking for evidence of a number of different factors including how the programme or initiatives were impacted by, and mitigated against, Covid-19 and evidence of what the individual or team had to do to compensate and adapt due to the pandemic.

Honour to win award

Last year a team consisting of Andy Shepperson, Matt Kneale and Susanna Lund from CNOOC International, came out top in the category, setting the bar high for this year’s cHeRries judges.

Mr Shepperson, CNOOC International team lead technical training, said: “We were truly honoured to win the Tremendous Learning and Development Award at the 2021 cHeRries.

“It meant a lot to us to be recognised amongst our peers.

“The dedication and work that our multi-location team has put in, and continues to put in, has genuinely helped to develop and support our people in their journey with CNOOC International.”

Enter now for cHeRries Awards 2022

The cHeRries Awards, in association with Mattioli Woods, recognise excellence in the fields of human resources, training and recruitment.

Entries for the awards are now open and close at midnight on Sunday December 5.

It is free to enter now at www.cherriesawards.com.

The award ceremony will take place on Thursday March 24 2022, at P&J Live, Aberdeen.

Following the success of the virtual conference in February 2021,  the cHeRries will also deliver a live conference in association with Mattioli Woods, on the same date.

You can book your place now at www.cherriesconference.co.uk

Also see:

New cHeRries Award to recognise Local Hero who went the ‘extra mile’

cHeRries Awards 2022: Do you know a ‘fantastic’ HR advisor that deserves recognition?

Enter now to celebrate teamwork at the cHeRries Awards 2022

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]