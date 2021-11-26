Dentons clients get local service and access to global expertise

From Dentons’ Aberdeen office in the centre of the city in Marischal Square, clients have access to the biggest global network of expertise offered by any law firm, from Angola to the United States.

It has teams across the world servicing a range of sectors that are consistently ranked tier one by Legal 500, and this year is no exception.

Kenny Paton, senior Oil and Gas lawyer at Dentons, explains: “We have a UK-wide energy team, of which oil and gas is an integral part, based in our offices in Aberdeen, Edinburgh and London.

“We service the oil and gas industry, and have done for decades, from the majors to mid-size independents and smaller firms, including new entrants. We’re committed to serving our long-standing clients in oil and gas, while helping them with the just transition to net-zero.

“Clients can tap into the significant skills we have on the ground in Aberdeen, while also

having unrivalled access to Dentons’ lawyers around the world.”

Carbon capture and storage and hydrogen (both “blue” and “green”) are areas where Dentons is becoming increasingly involved, both in the UK and globally.

Paton said: “Like other local businesses, we are making use of decades of experience in upstream and midstream oil and gas – as well as more recent renewables expertise – to help our clients unlock the carbon capture and storage and hydrogen infrastructure essential for meeting net-zero targets.”

Malcolm Gunnyeon, Aberdeen-based partner in the Scottish Dispute Resolution team at Dentons, adds: “We’re a local point of contact for businesses in Aberdeen who can pop in to talk to us about anything from oil and gas to corporate issues, health and safety and litigation.

“Effectively, we’re a portal to the world, whatever our clients need and wherever they need it.

“And we’re ideally structured for the new ways of working that developed during the pandemic. Our teams of lawyers can easily be accessed remotely. That, of course, also has benefits for the environment and fits perfectly with the move to greener working practices.”

As well as recently leading on billion dollar deals for energy clients in international markets such as Africa and Central Europe, Dentons’ lawyers in Aberdeen have been

involved in other high-profile projects locally.

Another part of Dentons that is being expanded in Aberdeen is its Helix new law division that delivers commercial, real estate work and employment for key clients such as John Lewis Partnership and Marks & Spencer.

One of Dentons Aberdeen trainees has recently qualified and started a new role for Helix in the city.

Mr Gunnyeon concludes: “We pride ourselves on the high-quality service we offer clients from our Aberdeen office and we can quickly and effectively call on the skills of our global lawyers.

“We’re pleased this has, once again, been recognised by Legal 500.”

