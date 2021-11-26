Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Partnership Home Business

Dentons clients get local service and access to global expertise

Presented by Dentons
November 26, 2021, 9:00 am
Post Thumbnail

From Dentons’ Aberdeen office in the centre of the city in Marischal Square, clients have access to the biggest global network of expertise offered by any  law firm, from Angola to the United States.

It has teams across the world servicing a range of sectors that are consistently ranked  tier one by Legal 500, and this year is no exception.

Kenny Paton, senior Oil and Gas lawyer at Dentons, explains: “We have a UK-wide energy team, of which oil and gas is an integral part, based in our offices in Aberdeen, Edinburgh and London.

“We service the oil and gas industry, and have done for decades, from the majors to mid-size independents and smaller firms, including new entrants. We’re committed to serving our long-standing clients in oil and gas, while helping them with the just transition to net-zero.

“Clients can tap into the significant skills we have on the ground in Aberdeen, while also
having unrivalled access to Dentons’ lawyers around the world.”

Carbon capture and storage and hydrogen (both “blue” and “green”) are areas where Dentons is becoming increasingly involved, both in the UK and globally.

Paton said: “Like other local businesses, we are making use of decades of experience in upstream and midstream oil and gas – as well as more recent renewables expertise – to help our clients unlock the carbon capture and storage and hydrogen infrastructure  essential for meeting net-zero targets.”

Malcolm Gunnyeon, Aberdeen-based partner in the Scottish Dispute Resolution team at Dentons, adds: “We’re a local point of contact for businesses in Aberdeen who can pop in to talk to us about anything from oil and gas to corporate issues, health and  safety and litigation.

“Effectively, we’re a portal to the world, whatever our clients need and wherever they  need it.

“And we’re ideally structured for the new ways of working that developed during the pandemic. Our teams of lawyers can easily be accessed remotely. That, of course, also has benefits for the environment and fits perfectly with the move to greener working practices.”

As well as recently leading on billion dollar deals for energy clients in international markets such as Africa and Central Europe, Dentons’ lawyers in Aberdeen have been
involved in other high-profile projects locally.

Another part of Dentons that is being expanded in Aberdeen is its Helix new law division that delivers commercial, real estate work and employment for key clients such as John Lewis Partnership and Marks & Spencer.

One of Dentons Aberdeen trainees has recently qualified and started a new role for  Helix in the city.

Mr Gunnyeon concludes: “We pride ourselves on the high-quality service we offer clients from our Aberdeen office and we can quickly and effectively call on the skills of our global lawyers.

“We’re pleased this has, once again, been recognised by Legal 500.”

Find out more on the Dentons website.

