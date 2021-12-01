Mackinnons’ marine and shipping team’s efforts celebrated again

Mackinnons Solicitors LLP’s leading marine and shipping team has been recognised once again in the latest edition of the Legal 500.

Mackinnons’ is the only law firm ranked in the Transport category headquartered in

north-east Scotland, and its latest ranking is a testament to its ability to thrive in a very competitive legal marketplace.

Established over 175 years ago in Aberdeen, Mackinnons’ strength in shipping and marine law includes deep and longstanding links with the fishing industry of which its knowledge is unrivalled amongst law firms and for which it continues to attract clients not only from the UK but from across Europe and beyond.

Besides numerous commercial fishing enterprises, Mackinnons’ client base includes many oil and gas and commercial shipping industry participants, such as operators of offshore support vessels, ferries and cargo carriers. Mackinnons also acts for various ports and harbours throughout Scotland.

In addition, Mackinnons advises financial institutions providing banking facilities to shipping businesses and its litigation solicitors, led by partner Martin Sinclair, also act on behalf of many marine insurers and routinely deal with personal injury claims and admiralty actions including debt enforcement, collision damage and salvage.

Client comments on the Mackinnons’ shipping and marine team published by Legal 500 included:

“A stand-out niche practice, widely recognised as the leading firm in Scotland for admiralty, marine and fisheries work. Extensive experience of large-scale commercial disputes.”

“They know their stuff! You can have complete confidence in them and the job they are doing and you know that they will answer any questions you have.”

“Very quick to respond and knowledgeable of our business.”

Graham Jones, partner in Mackinnons, said: “We are extremely pleased and proud to be ranked once again by Legal 500 which we feel reflects our position in the shipping, marine litigation, admiralty and ports and harbours legal sectors in Scotland.

“The recognition by such a well-respected publication as Legal 500 assists with our continued success in attracting new clients as well as importantly remaining the long-standing trusted advisor of many valued clients.

“Over the last year the team has been extremely busy and we have been involved in numerous high value shipbuilding projects, ship sale and purchase transactions and harbour projects. As one of only a few firms in Scotland experienced in shipping and marine matters, our boutique nature allows us to provide a cost-effective service which is efficient and does not compromise on quality.”

The firm also provides a full range of client services including corporate, contracts, dispute resolution, liquidation and bankruptcy advice, commercial property, residential property and wills, trusts and executries with busy departments in all fields.

Martin Sinclair, partner in Mackinnons, said: “We remain grateful to all our loyal clients over many years and look forward to continuing to provide our services over the coming year and beyond.”

Find out more at the Mackinnons website.