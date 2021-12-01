Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Mackinnons’ marine and shipping team’s efforts celebrated again

Presented by Mackinnons
December 1, 2021, 9:00 am Updated: December 1, 2021, 9:58 am
Martin Sinclair, Graham Jones and Angus Easton
Martin Sinclair, Graham Jones and Angus Easton

Mackinnons Solicitors LLP’s leading marine and shipping team has been  recognised once again in the latest edition of the Legal 500.

Mackinnons’ is the only law firm ranked in the Transport category headquartered in
north-east Scotland, and its latest ranking is a testament to its ability to thrive in a very competitive legal marketplace.

Established over 175 years ago in Aberdeen, Mackinnons’ strength in shipping and  marine law includes deep and longstanding links with the fishing industry of which its knowledge is unrivalled amongst law firms and for which it continues to attract clients not only from the UK but from across Europe and beyond.

Besides numerous commercial fishing enterprises, Mackinnons’ client base includes many oil and gas and commercial shipping industry participants, such as operators of offshore support vessels, ferries and cargo carriers. Mackinnons also acts for various ports and harbours throughout Scotland.

In addition, Mackinnons advises financial institutions providing banking facilities to shipping businesses and its litigation solicitors, led by partner Martin Sinclair, also act on behalf of many marine insurers and routinely deal with personal injury claims and admiralty actions including debt enforcement, collision damage and salvage.

Client comments on the Mackinnons’ shipping and marine team published by Legal 500 included:

“A stand-out niche practice, widely recognised as the leading firm in Scotland for admiralty, marine and fisheries work. Extensive experience of large-scale commercial disputes.”

“They know their stuff! You can have complete confidence in them and the  job they are doing and you know that they will answer any questions you have.”

“Very quick to respond and knowledgeable of our business.”

Graham Jones, partner in Mackinnons, said: “We are extremely pleased and proud to be ranked once again by Legal 500 which we feel reflects our position in the shipping, marine litigation, admiralty and ports and harbours legal sectors in Scotland.

“The recognition by such a well-respected publication as Legal 500 assists with our continued success in attracting new clients as well as importantly remaining the long-standing trusted advisor of many valued clients.

“Over the last year the team has been extremely busy and we have been involved in numerous high value shipbuilding projects, ship sale and purchase transactions and harbour projects. As one of only a few firms in Scotland experienced in shipping and marine matters, our boutique nature allows us to provide a cost-effective service which is efficient and does not compromise on quality.”

The firm also provides a full range of client services including corporate, contracts, dispute resolution, liquidation and bankruptcy advice, commercial property, residential property and wills, trusts and executries with busy departments in all fields.

Martin Sinclair, partner in Mackinnons, said: “We remain grateful to all our loyal clients over many years and look forward to continuing to provide our services over the coming year and beyond.”

Find out more at the Mackinnons website.

