Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Business Scotland business

Inflationary pressures pushing up the cost of Christmas in Scottish shops

By Keith Findlay
December 1, 2021, 12:01 am
Inflation is pushing up the cost of Christmas shopping.

Scots may be facing a more expensive Christmas as “immense cost pressure on retailers is regrettably now being passed on”, a leading spokesman for the industry has warned.

Scottish Retail Consortium director David Lonsdale said a jump in food price inflation in the run-up to the festive season was particularly alarming.

He added: “This only increases the importance of next week’s Scottish Budget for the industry.

“There is little margin for retailers to absorb rising costs, which should be a sharp reminder to policymakers of the need for a modest cut in business rates.”

Some very damp shoppers in Inverness.

Mr Lonsdale was speaking as the latest British Retail Consortium (BRC)-NeilsenIQ shop price index figures showed a 0.3% increase in November.

This is compared with a fall of 0.4% in October and above the 12 and six-month average price decreases of 1.2% and 0.6%, respectively.

It is also the first time prices have risen since May 2019.

 

Non-Food deflation slowed to 0.1% in November, compared to the decline of 1% seen in October.

This is a slower rate of decline than the 12 and six-month average price falls of 2% and 1%, respectively. It is also the slowest rate of decline since May 2019.

Food inflation accelerated to 1.1% in November, up from 0.5% in October.

This is above the 12 and six-month average price growth rates, which in both cases were 0.1%, and the highest inflation rate since November 2020.

There is little margin for retailers to absorb rising costs.”

David Lonsdale, Scottish Retail Consortium.

BRC chief executive Helen Dickinson said: “November saw overall year-on-year prices increase for the first time in two and a half years, driven by rising food prices and non-food deflation slowing.

“The impact of labour shortages, rising commodity prices and transportation costs have now very clearly taken their hold on consumer prices.

“With food prices rising, and particularly fresh food, which saw the highest inflation since 2019, we may find some of our Christmas shopping a little more expensive this year.

“Food was also affected by a rise in global food costs where certain staples, such as vegetable oil, have doubled in price in the past two years.”

Ongoing labour shortages and rising costs

Ms Dickinson added: “With ongoing labour shortages throughout the supply chain expected to continue for some time, and no signs that rising costs of transport and commodities will subside, we expect the rate of inflation to accelerate over coming months.

“Retailers are doing all they can to mitigate the impacts for their customers.

“Government also must play its part and work with industry to find long-term solutions to the labour shortages, as this will help to relieve cost pressures and protect the pockets of the British public who are already facing mounting costs from increasing energy prices and the looming rise in National Insurance.”

Retailers are doing all they can to mitigate the impacts for their customers.”

Helen Dickinson, British Retail Consortium.

Mike Watkins, head of retailer and business Insight, NielsenIQ, said: “The significant increases in energy and travel costs are adding pressure to household budgets.

“The remaining weeks of the ‘golden quarter’ could be an uncertain time for shopper spend.

“NielsenIQ shopper research shows that four in 10 households feel their spending is constrained and, whilst inflationary pressures are now coming from both food and non-food, retailers continue to keep hold back increases in shop prices ahead of Christmas.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]