Inverness company takes top prize at the Scottish Edge Awards

Inverness-based OrganLike was the biggest winner at the Scottish Edge Awards receiving £100,000 of funding.

The company, which designs hyper-realistic organ models for surgical training, was founded in 2017 by Professor Will Shu and Dr Isaac Wang.

The money is to be used towards enhancing manufacturing equipment and employing another member of staff to join the sales and marketing team.

A total of 42 businesses from a range of sectors across Scotland have benefited to the tune of a record breaking £1.5 million after being named as winners in the latest round of the UK’s biggest funding competition for potential high-growth businesses.

The win was described as a moment of “elation” for the OrganLike team after reaching the semi-finals of the Scottish Edge Awards round 17 held in the summer and missing out.

Paul Arnold, OrganLike commercial lead, said: “We were elated and thankful and grateful.

“We got to the semi-final stage last time and were rock bottom but we picked ourselves up and went again.

“Delighted the judges chose us.”

Earlier this year, the company confirmed it had produced more than 160 kits featuring augmented reality (AR) software and 3D-printed “bio-synthetic” organs.

The new technology has been partially developed by NHS Highland and was founded by researchers Isaac Wang and Will Shu in 2017.

Number of north & north-east winners

Further successes include Speyside based Creag Dhu, which “accelerate ages” single malt Scotch whisky “Mashie Brig”, which received £50,000 in cash plus £75,000 to spend on advertising.

North Uist Distillery was also successful, picking up an award of £70,000.

The business currently produces an award-winning range of “Downpour” gins and aim to expand into whisky production within the next year.

Peterhead-based metal 3D printer developer and supplier firm Defiant 3D was awarded £50,000.

Young entrepreneurs awarded cash

Winners in the Young Edge category, for entrepreneurs under the age of 30, was Aberdeen company Embodied Self Defence which won £10,000.

Aberdeen-based Two Raccoons, which prevents food waste by turning surplus fruits into wine, also scooped £10,000. It is currently producing 11,000 litres of wine from five tonnes of disregarded fruits.

Talent and passion among Scottish start-ups

Evelyn McDonald, Scottish Edge chief executive, said: “It has been inspiring to see the talent and passion we have among start-ups in Scotland, which was demonstrated impressively through our latest funding round.

“It is a privilege for Scottish Edge to support such exciting Scottish entrepreneurial talent and help companies and individuals access pivotal funding to accelerate their growth and development.

“This in turn helps drive forward Scotland’s future economic prosperity.”

Scottish Edge is supported by the Hunter Foundation, Royal Bank of Scotland, the Scottish Government and Scottish Enterprise.

Philanthropist and foundation founder, Sir Tom Hunter, said: “These entrepreneurs are the lifeblood of the Scottish economy and alongside scale-ups will be pivotal in providing the jobs and opportunities necessary for Scotland’s Covid recovery.

“Quality demand from businesses far outstripped supply so our development agencies need to step in and step up with more funding.”