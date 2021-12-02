From oil rigs to floating wind – work starts on Ardersier Port transformation

Multi-million pound works to bring a mothballed Highland harbour back up to speed are due to kick off in the coming days.

For many years, Ardersier Port was one of the largest oil rig fabrication yards in the world, employing as many 4,500 workers.

But in more recent times the facility, around 14 miles east of Inverness, has lain unused, with offshore construction work going overseas.

Now new owners are revolutionising Ardersier – which, at 400 acres, is the largest brownfield port in the UK – with the hope of transforming it into Europe’s first fully circular energy transition site.

