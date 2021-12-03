Arria NLG scores with $1m+ acquisition of US sports platform

A fast-growing technology company which had its start as a spin out from Aberdeen University has acquired a US-based sports data firm in a deal thought to be worth over $1million (£750,000).

Arria NLG, whose Aberdeen operation recently took up residence in the West End, has acquired Boost Sport, a start up based in Seattle.

The deal combines Arria’s artificial intelligence technology with Boost Sport’s data in basketball, global football, and American football focused across media, betting, and e-commerce.

According to US-based sports business website Sportico, the all-equity deal valued the US firm at “much more” than the $1.3 million it had raised last year.

Boost Sport is led and was founded by Mustafa Abdul-Hamid, a former professional basketball player.

Aberdeen technology expands global reach

Arria’s unique technology devised by researchers at the University of Aberdeen analyses complex data sources and communicates them in natural language.

The acquisition marks a step up in the two companies’ relationship.

Boost had previously licensed Arria’s tech to automatically generate simple insights from the data in normal language. In May, the two firms forged an alliance to provide and AI platform tool for companies and sports marketers looking to integrate relevant stats into their content.

Sharon Daniels, Arria’s chief executive, said: “The combination of Arria’s best-in-class NLG technologies with Boost’s state-of-the-art platform will energise global brands and their consumers looking for unique content that satisfies a passion for sport.

“With Boost on board, Arria is now positioned to combine intelligent technology and an interactive experience to enhance fan engagement.”

Mr Abdul-Hamid said: “The most successful sports franchises are always looking for an edge. We see that consistently in Arria.”

Arria recently officially opened its office on Aberdeen’s Carden Place where it employs around 50 people.

Since its beginnings in a small office at the University of Aberdeen, the company is now global, with locations in Auckland, New Zealand; Sydney, Australia; and New Jersey and San Francisco in the US.

The company’s technology was initially developed by Aberdeen University’s chair of computing science Ehud Reiter and senior lecturer Dr Yaji Sripada. Arria acquired their company, Data2Text and listed on the London Stock Exchange’s junior market in 2013.

In 2017, it switched from the UK’s Alternative Investment Market (Aim) to stock exchange listings in Australia and New Zealand in a bid to attract investors from around the globe.