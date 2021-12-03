Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Business

Arria NLG scores with $1m+ acquisition of US sports platform

By Erikka Askeland
December 3, 2021, 6:00 am
Arria NLG has acquired US-based Boost Sport.

A fast-growing technology company which had its start as a spin out from Aberdeen University has acquired a US-based sports data firm in a deal thought to be worth over $1million (£750,000).

Arria NLG, whose Aberdeen operation recently took up residence in the West End, has acquired Boost Sport, a start up based in Seattle.

Arria NLG execs and staff in Aberdeen. Picture by Scott Baxter 10/11/2021

The deal combines Arria’s artificial intelligence technology with Boost Sport’s data in basketball, global football, and American football focused across media, betting, and e-commerce.

According to US-based sports business website Sportico, the all-equity deal valued the US firm at “much more” than the $1.3 million it had raised last year.

Boost Sport is led and was founded by  Mustafa Abdul-Hamid, a former professional basketball player.

Aberdeen technology expands global reach

Arria’s unique technology devised by researchers at the University of Aberdeen analyses complex data sources and communicates them in natural language.

The acquisition marks a step up in the two companies’ relationship.

Boost had previously licensed Arria’s tech to automatically generate simple insights from the data in normal language. In May, the two firms forged an alliance to provide and AI platform tool  for companies and sports marketers looking to integrate relevant stats into their content.

Sharon Daniels, Arria’s chief executive, said: “The combination of Arria’s best-in-class NLG technologies with Boost’s state-of-the-art platform will energise global brands and their consumers looking for unique content that satisfies a passion for sport.

“With Boost on board, Arria is now positioned to combine intelligent technology and an interactive experience to enhance fan engagement.”

Mr Abdul-Hamid said: “The most successful sports franchises are always looking for an edge. We see that consistently in Arria.”

Arria NLG founders and chief scientists Yaji Sripada and Ehud Reiter. Picture by Scott Baxter.

Arria recently officially opened its office on Aberdeen’s Carden Place where it employs around 50 people.

Since its beginnings in a small office at the University of Aberdeen, the company is now global, with locations in  Auckland, New Zealand; Sydney, Australia; and  New Jersey and San Francisco in the US.

The company’s technology was initially developed by Aberdeen University’s chair of computing science Ehud Reiter and senior lecturer Dr Yaji Sripada. Arria acquired their company, Data2Text and listed on the London Stock Exchange’s junior market in 2013.

In 2017, it switched from the UK’s Alternative Investment Market (Aim) to stock exchange listings in Australia and New Zealand in a bid to attract investors from around the globe.

