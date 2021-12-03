Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Lidl Mastrick store to close for refurbishment ahead of potential relocation

By Kelly Wilson
December 3, 2021, 9:51 am Updated: December 3, 2021, 11:42 am
Lidl store on Lang Stracht. Picture by Paul Glendell 12/06/2020

Lidl bosses have confirmed the Mastrick store is to close for a £500,000 refurbishment – despite still being earmarked for potential closure and relocation.

The Lang Stracht site will be shut for four days for the makeover.

However, a spokeswoman for the discount retail chain confirmed that Mastrick is still being considered as a “potential site for relocation” in the future.

It was revealed last week the latest site brochure published by the supermarket chain shows the store marked as “store relocation required” as part of a “wish-list” but no details on a possible date was given.

A statement from Lidl said the refurbishment was being carried out to allow for a larger product range for customers with more than 100 additional lines to be stocked.

Sign on door for customers at Lidl Lang Stracht

A Lidl spokeswoman said: “Lidl has been undertaking an ongoing programme of refurbishment of stores across Scotland and Mastrick is included in that.

“The site requirements booklet you’ve seen previously still stands and, as you know, it does list Mastrick as a potential site for relocation in the future.”

New stores planned for north-east

Lidl GB announced plans to create 4,000 new jobs across the country with a new target of 1,100 stores by the end of 2025.

Earlier this year it was revealed Lidl plans to open six new stores across the north of Scotland.

Spots in Garthdee, Westhill, Banff, Ellon, Inverness and Stonehaven have been pinpointed as standout locations.

Each of the preferred sites have been chosen due to ease of access and strong pedestrian or traffic flow.

Gordon Rafferty, Lidl GB’s regional head of property, said: “We are delighted to be investing in our Mastrick store and look forward to being able to offer the local community improved facilities and an even greater selection of our amazing produce.”

The store will be closed from 10pm on Saturday 4th December and will reopen on Thursday 9th December at 8am.

As part of its ongoing plans, Lidl has committed to investing £1.3bn in its store expansion programme over 2021 and 2022.

