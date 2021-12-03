Lidl Mastrick store to close for refurbishment ahead of potential relocation

Lidl bosses have confirmed the Mastrick store is to close for a £500,000 refurbishment – despite still being earmarked for potential closure and relocation.

The Lang Stracht site will be shut for four days for the makeover.

However, a spokeswoman for the discount retail chain confirmed that Mastrick is still being considered as a “potential site for relocation” in the future.

It was revealed last week the latest site brochure published by the supermarket chain shows the store marked as “store relocation required” as part of a “wish-list” but no details on a possible date was given.

A statement from Lidl said the refurbishment was being carried out to allow for a larger product range for customers with more than 100 additional lines to be stocked.

A Lidl spokeswoman said: “Lidl has been undertaking an ongoing programme of refurbishment of stores across Scotland and Mastrick is included in that.

“The site requirements booklet you’ve seen previously still stands and, as you know, it does list Mastrick as a potential site for relocation in the future.”

New stores planned for north-east

Lidl GB announced plans to create 4,000 new jobs across the country with a new target of 1,100 stores by the end of 2025.

Earlier this year it was revealed Lidl plans to open six new stores across the north of Scotland.

Spots in Garthdee, Westhill, Banff, Ellon, Inverness and Stonehaven have been pinpointed as standout locations.

Each of the preferred sites have been chosen due to ease of access and strong pedestrian or traffic flow.

Gordon Rafferty, Lidl GB’s regional head of property, said: “We are delighted to be investing in our Mastrick store and look forward to being able to offer the local community improved facilities and an even greater selection of our amazing produce.”

The store will be closed from 10pm on Saturday 4th December and will reopen on Thursday 9th December at 8am.

As part of its ongoing plans, Lidl has committed to investing £1.3bn in its store expansion programme over 2021 and 2022.