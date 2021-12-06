Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Planning application in for £50 million maltings in Rothes

By Kelly Wilson
December 6, 2021, 5:00 pm Updated: December 6, 2021, 5:10 pm
Site of the proposed Simpsons Malt site on outskirts of Rothes
Simpsons Malts has submitted its planning application to build its £50million maltings on the outskirts of Rothes.

The company wants to build its proposed ‘state-of-the-art’ plant at Greens of Rothes on the B9015 road to Mosstodloch.

The aim is for the maltings to be carbon neutral, and if successful it could create 40 jobs including apprenticeships and produce 100,000 tonnes of malt per annum.

Issues raised by public

Concerns about the plant had previously been raised with the company including odour, visual impact and potential threats to the environment.

However, Steven Rowley, Simpson Malts operations director, said the company had made “some alterations to the plans” following the comments.

The fifth-generation, family business announced that it had entered into an agreement to acquire the 40 acres of farmland at Greens of Rothes in September 2020, subject to planning.

Plans been altered following consultation

Mr Rowley said: “At the in-person event in September, we said to attendees that we intended on having the planning application submitted to Moray Council before the end of October.

“However, after considering comments received at the event, we have spent additional time making some alterations to the plans, while also having further ecological assessments conducted at the site.”

The proposal includes a processing plant, silos and sheds on a 40 acre site to the north of the town.

It is expected to be operational within two years if planning permission is approved, producing an estimated 100,000 tonnes of malt a year.

The company ran an online consultation in July but some people were unable to gain access because of technical issues.

Simpson Malts then held an in-person event at the Grant Hall in Rothes in September.

History spanning more than 150 years

The company has been supplying malt to brewers and distillers for more then 150 years and has sites at Berwick-upon-Tweed, Northumberland and Tivetshall St Margaret, Norfolk.

Rothes has been chosen as a suitable site as it is in the heart of malt whisky country.

The application will be decided by Moray Council’s planning committee.

