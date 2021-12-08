Centrica continues hunt for North Sea exit after Spirit Energy Norway sale By Allister Thomas December 8, 2021, 10:56 am Updated: December 8, 2021, 11:10 am Spirit Energy's Norwegian business is being sold, while owner Centrica is still seeking an exit from the UK business. [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up British Gas owner Centrica has said it will continue its strategy to exit the UK North Sea after announcing a deal to sell Spirit Energy Norway for £800million. Spirit Energy, which is 69% held by Centrica, has announced a deal to offload the majority of its Norway business to private equity-backed Sval Energi. Meanwhile Centrica, who has been seeking to divest its holding in the exploration and production business since 2019, said the remaining UK and Netherlands business will continue in “run-off” mode. Read the full story on Energy Voice here. Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close More from the Press and Journal Energy supplier Bulb could collapse ‘within days’ – here is what you should do Aberdeenshire firm Wilkie Engineering snaps up a share in Granite City renewables business Green energy projects on Orkney and Eigg win share of £400,000 funding Craft gin bubble could burst after plunge in exports and pub sales