Centrica continues hunt for North Sea exit after Spirit Energy Norway sale

British Gas owner Centrica has said it will continue its strategy to exit the UK North Sea after announcing a deal to sell Spirit Energy Norway for £800million.

Spirit Energy, which is 69% held by Centrica, has announced a deal to offload the majority of its Norway business to private equity-backed Sval Energi.

Meanwhile Centrica, who has been seeking to divest its holding in the exploration and production business since 2019, said the remaining UK and Netherlands business will continue in “run-off” mode.

