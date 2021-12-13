Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Business

Your Money: Aberdeen charity reveals top 10 tips for Christmas on a budget

By Kelly Wilson
December 13, 2021, 6:00 am
Christians Against Poverty and its top 10 tips for Christmas on a budget

Christmas can be a time of worrying financial stress for many across the north-east.

Aberdeen charity Christians Against Poverty (CAP) debt centre is offering help and tips on how to enjoy and save money at Christmas, if you’re on a tight budget.

CAP debt centre manager Benjamin Clift said: “We know that most people want to enjoy Christmas, but it can seem so hard to do when money is limited and everything seems to cost so much.

“Christmas is supposed to be a time for celebration, but we know that for many people in our area things can be tough, especially with the recent rises in food and fuel prices.

“We hope that with a bit of planning and organisation, as well as a little creativity, people can still make the festive season very special for them and their families.”

How to save money at Christmas

Top ten tips to help you have a happy Christmas on a budget:

  1. Create a budget based on what you can afford, and stick to it. Write out everything you need and work out exactly how much it will cost.
  2. Don’t be ashamed to talk about your finances. If you’re worried family or friends may buy you a more expensive gift and you feel like you’ll have to return the favour, be open with them about what you can afford.
  3. Presents don’t have to cost a lot to mean a lot. Why not fill a jar with encouraging notes of appreciation or give someone a gift of quality time doing something special together.
  4.  Avoid using credit or borrowing if you can. A great approach is to only buy what you can afford to buy, according to your budget.
  5. Some simple food swaps can help to save money. Try different, cheaper brands for some of your festive food or why not try roast chicken as a cheaper alternative to turkey. pound coins and bank notes
  6. Make use of community groups and apps to save money on presents. Sites like Gumtree, Vinted and ebay can all be good places to get presents cheaper. Keep an eye on your local community group on Facebook for items that people may be giving away.
  7. Consider asking for gifts that you really need. Asking for a gift that you need and planned to buy anyway will save you money.
  8.  Start saving for next Christmas now. To help relieve some of the financial pressure from this time next year, start putting something away for a rainy (or snowy) day now.
  9. Keep an eye on the energy you’re using. We know energy prices are on the rise so if you have Christmas lights, try not to keep them on all day. It’s also worth checking if there are any winter weather payments that you’re eligible for – contact Citizens Advice Scotland to find out more.
  10. Seek free debt help if you’re already struggling. If you’re already in debt and worried the cost of Christmas will make things worse, seek free, non-judgemental debt help from Christians Against Poverty (CAP) Scotland or another free debt help service.

