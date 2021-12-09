EnQuest ordered to shut in Magnus production after flaring consent breach

An error occurred. Please try again.

North Sea operator EnQuest has confirmed it temporarily shut in production at the Magnus field in the North Sea after breaching flaring consents.

The Oil and Gas Authority (OGA) ordered the shutdown of the field, 100miles east of Shetland.

It comes after the regulator issued new guidance on flaring and venting in June, seeking to crack down on methane emissions.

