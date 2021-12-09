EnQuest ordered to shut in Magnus production after flaring consent breach By Allister Thomas December 9, 2021, 1:40 pm [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up North Sea operator EnQuest has confirmed it temporarily shut in production at the Magnus field in the North Sea after breaching flaring consents. The Oil and Gas Authority (OGA) ordered the shutdown of the field, 100miles east of Shetland. It comes after the regulator issued new guidance on flaring and venting in June, seeking to crack down on methane emissions. Read the full story on Energy Voice here. Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close More from the Press and Journal EnQuest announce buy-out of Bentley field from Whalsay in £30million deal Greenpeace investigation names worst companies for flaring in UK North Sea EnQuest pursues BP over invoices