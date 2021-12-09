Hundreds of North Sea workers to transfer as Bilfinger and Global E&C launch new company

An error occurred. Please try again.

Hundreds of North Sea workers are understood to be transferring to a new joint venture company between Bilfinger UK and Global E&C after a major contract win.

The pair have teamed up to win a deal worth “hundreds of millions of pounds” with CNR International on the Tiffany, Ninian Central and Ninian South platforms in the North Sea.

Workers from incumbent contract holders Petrofac, Aker Solutions and CAN Offshore are moving over, which is expected to complete by March 1, though some concern has been raised over employment rights.

Read the full story on Energy Voice here.