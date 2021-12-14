North Sea goes without a major oil and gas release for first time in 25 years By Allister Thomas December 14, 2021, 9:04 am Updated: December 14, 2021, 10:28 am [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up The North Sea has gone without a major oil and gas release for the first time since industry trade association records began, more than 25 years ago. Oil and Gas UK (OGUK) has issued its annual health and safety report, showing the impact of reduced activity offshore during 2020 at the height of Covid-19. There were no “major” hydrocarbon leaks – which the Health and Safety Executive deems as having the potential to cause multiple casualties if ignited – for the first time in a quarter of a century. However the latest figures show that the overall number of releases reportable under HSE legislation, including “minor” and “significant” leaks, remains higher than in 2016. For more on this story click here. Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close More from the Press and Journal Alex Salmond: SNP ‘kicked north-east in the teeth’ over oil and gas Greens told not to ‘demonise’ oil and gas industry Esso fined £500,000 for 2015 gas leak Oil and gas jobs in Scotland: Where are they and what next for the industry?