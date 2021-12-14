North Sea goes without a major oil and gas release for first time in 25 years

An error occurred. Please try again.

The North Sea has gone without a major oil and gas release for the first time since industry trade association records began, more than 25 years ago.

Oil and Gas UK (OGUK) has issued its annual health and safety report, showing the impact of reduced activity offshore during 2020 at the height of Covid-19.

There were no “major” hydrocarbon leaks – which the Health and Safety Executive deems as having the potential to cause multiple casualties if ignited – for the first time in a quarter of a century.

However the latest figures show that the overall number of releases reportable under HSE legislation, including “minor” and “significant” leaks, remains higher than in 2016.

