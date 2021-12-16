An error occurred. Please try again.

It’s been a great year for the team at Dundee-based Coast Renewables and it looks set to get even better in 2022.

“We are a young business that is growing rapidly,” said managing director Mark Robson, “and we expect to see that growth continue in the next year or two.”

This year, Coast Renewables won contracts for different projects across the UK and Europe and increased their staffing numbers to around 60 people.

The company provides a number of services and personnel to clients, including site and project managers, technicians and admin support staff.

And Mark estimates that if the emphasis in offshore wind energy continues as expected, the business could double in the next 12 to 24 months.

“Floating wind energy is the next big thing in the sector and we are well positioned for that work in Dundee.

“There’s also going to be a lot of projects that have been put to the side opening back up and onshore, landowners and farmers are looking at ways they can bring turbines onto their land as part of their diversification plans.”

He added that a big focus in the coming year will be to expand existing and establish new divisions in the company so that it can be a true turn-key service to the renewable energy sector and effectively contribute towards the net zero targets of its customers.

Mark and the team are also planning to open a new training centre at the Michelin Scotland Innovation Parc as part of their partnership with Dundee and Angus College.

Dundee-based Coast Renewables teamed up with the college to help deliver safety training for the wind turbine sector

D&A College will offer the Global Wind Organisations (GWO) basic technical training course, which is designed to increase the number of skilled technicians.

Meanwhile Coast Renewables will provide the GWO basic safety training qualification.

Mark added: “We are on a steep upward curve at Coast Renewables and it’s an exciting time to be in the renewables industry.”

Coast Renewables also scooped the Energy Business title at this year’s Courier Business Awards.

Speaking after their win, Mark said: “It’s brilliant to have won. We’re a locally owned, growing renewable energy support business and this award is really for the whole team, not just me.

“The business has grown so much in just two years, which is incredible for a small Dundee business.”

