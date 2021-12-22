Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Partnership Home Lifestyle

Have you got a business idea? Free accelerator courses can help you turn it into a start-up

In partnership with Opportunity North East
December 22, 2021, 9:00 am
Expert at Opportunity North East teaching
Have you got a business idea?

Turn your tech, food and drink, or life sciences idea into a business with Opportunity North East’s dedicated sector start-up programmes, starting in January 2022.

Aspiring entrepreneurs, business founders and pioneers will benefit from the most extensive ever programme of start-up support from Opportunity North East (ONE) in the new year.

If you have a digital, food and drink, or life sciences business idea that you need help getting off the ground, signing up for the sector-specific accelerators can help you take your next steps.

The FREE start-up programmes are for entrepreneurs and founders based in the North East only. They each provide advice and support from industry experts, introduce tools and insights to understand customers and markets and allow you to learn from experienced business people and successful start-ups. There is even the potential for follow-on grant funding for your next steps on your start-up journey.

You need to sign up now to make sure you don’t miss out.

What programmes are available?

Expert at Opportunity North East teaching
Opportunity North East has start-p accelerators to help you launch your business

There are three specialist start-up accelerators available and each one is looking for applicants now. If you want to join the digital or food and drink accelerators you need to sign up by 31 December, and for life sciences, the deadline is 7 January 2022.

What is Opportunity North East (ONE)?

People at ONE Tech Hub
There are three start-up accelerators from ONE, for digital, food and drink and life sciences

ONE is the private sector leader and catalyst for entrepreneurial growth and economic diversification in the North East. It has supported more than 100 start-ups across the region’s key growth sectors. Today, more than 400 businesses are engaged in ONE-led growth, innovation, leadership and market development programmes in digital; food, drink and agriculture; life sciences and tourism to transform the region as it transitions to a low-carbon economy.

Now ONE is working with the region’s next generation of ambitious and innovative start-ups, helping them pioneer new ideas, go further faster, grow and create new jobs.

The free start-up accelerators are possible thanks to funding from ONE and the Scottish Government’s North East Economic Recovery and Skills Fund (NEERSF).

What are the benefits of signing up to a free Pioneer start-up accelerator?

Three men working on a start-up in the North East
You could be on one of the start-up programmes in the new year
  • Test and develop your business idea
  • Confidential and supportive environment
  • Sector-specific advice and support from industry experts
  • Tools and insights to understand customers and markets
  • Learn from successful start-ups
  • Practical planning for success
  • Potential for follow-on grant funding for your next steps

Jennifer Craw, chief executive of ONE, said: “This is a unique opportunity to be a pioneer. Our fully-funded accelerators can help you turn an idea into a successful start-up. These are sector-specific practical programmes. You’ll discover things that can really make a difference to your start-up. And there’s even potential for follow-on grant funding for your next steps.”

What impact can it have on your business?

Aberdeen’s Raw Culture, co-founded by Chris Geary and Ashley Keenon, launched in 2020. They produce a hop-infused craft kombucha – a sparkling tea-based soft drink that targets the wellbeing trend. The pair then launched their first kombucha at the end of July and have five further flavours in the pipeline. Raw Culture is one of only six producers in Scotland. Co-founder Chris said:

We have had fantastic support from the team at Opportunity North East to get to this point. We are excited about where we can take Raw Culture.”

Ashely added: “We took the time to make the best product we can. We’ve been overwhelmed by the positive feedback since we launched and have been sending out direct sales as far as London. The next steps are ramping up our marketing campaign and scaling production to get the full range out to consumers.”

Who can apply?

You can apply whether you are a student just starting out on your career path, a career changer or someone who is ready to take the next step in turning their start-up ambition into a reality. You must live in the North East.

How do I apply for a free business start-up accelerator?*

Scientist working in a lab
Do you dream of a career in life sciences?

If you have a digital business idea.

If you have a food and drink idea.

If you have a life sciences idea.

*Sign up by 31 December (or 7 January for life sciences) to make sure you don’t miss out.

To find out more about how you can transform your career – and your future – with one of your business ideas, visit Opportunity North East’s website and discover more about the Pioneer start-up programme.

Pioneer logo

NEERSF logo

 

[[brand_name]] logo

[[title]]

[[text]]

[[button_text]]