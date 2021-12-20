Highlands creative communications agency on track to reach £1m turnover

An error occurred. Please try again.

Speyside-headquartered creative agency Spey has reported it is on track to hit £1 million turnover within the next financial year.

The firm has experienced steady growth this year with its number of retained clients increasing from eight in 2020 to 13 currently.

Managing partner Jennifer Robertson confirmed turnover has tripled since 2018 and is on target to break £1m.

The communications agency, which celebrates its fifth anniversary next year, has made five new full-times hires in 2021.

Emma Scott, previously Spey general manager, was recently promoted to head of operations after her return from maternity leave.

Thom Watt joined the team from Weber Shandwick, heading up Spey’s expanding social media operations as head of digital, and the agency created four new roles via its internship and graduate programme to recruit and retain talent to and from the Highlands.

Spey ambitious growth plan

Ms Robertson said: “Our team decided we didn’t want to just weather the financial storm of the pandemic, we wanted to come out of it stronger.

“This is thanks to our ambitious team thriving in an agency which prides itself on being small but mighty and taking local brands global.

“We have no doubt that being deeply rooted in the largest part of Scotland, the Highlands, supports our creative point of difference in a crowded market place as a truly Scottish independent agency.

“I’m proud of our achievements and look forward to continuing our ambitious financial growth plan in 2022.”

New Gaelic service

Some of its new clients include Aberdeen’s St Margaret’s School for Girls, Speyside Specialities and the Dundreggan Rewilding Centre.

The company has also added to its unrivalled whisky portfolio working with The Balvenie Distillery from 2022.

In a first for Scotland, Spey also launched the country’s first Gaelic communications service providing PR and digital support to clients who require multilingual services.

New tax director for Aberdeen firm

Meanwhile Aberdeen accountancy firm Hall Morrice has made a senior appointment to the newly created role of tax director.

Chris Colville, originally from Turriff and a graduate of Edinburgh University, has most recently been a business tax associate director at a big four firm.

Mr Colville said: “There is a strong team at Hall Morrice which is driving client acquisition and developing an increased service range to our existing clients.

“I’ll be focusing on further expanding our capabilities in tax matters; creating value for clients and supporting the business’ broader growth strategy.”

His appointment comes as Hall Morrice also recently announced a further eight new hires across all divisions.

Hall Morrice partner Shonagh Fraser said: “Chris is a highly regarded professional and will take the leading role in managing and growing our tax advisory presence and portfolio in the north-east of Scotland.

“He brings a wealth of extensive experience and will enhance our offering as we keep pace with the increasing demands for our services we are seeing in the region.”