Christmas is a time for giving, so The Press & Journal has launched its annual 12 Charities of Christmas campaign. We’re now on Day 9 and the charity in the spotlight is…

Aberdeen Samaritans

For over 60 years, Aberdeen Samaritans have been providing emotional support to those across the country in any form of distress or despair, not just people struggling with suicidal thoughts.

The Samaritans branch in Aberdeen is supported by around 70 volunteers of all different ages and from a variety of backgrounds.

The following principles are important to all contacts that volunteers have with those in need of support:

Active Listening

Confidentiality

Being non-judgemental

Providing the space for people to determine their own decisions

Without your help the amazing services offered by the local branch just would not be possible.

You can change someone’s story this Christmas

Answering a call for help could change someone’s life – and it all begins with you! The Samaritans are expecting to answer over 250,000 calls for help this December, that’s why it is important Samaritans are there to listen, day and night.

You can donate to your local Samaritans branch in Aberdeen to show support.

Even a one off £5 donation can help the Samaritans continue to support people struggling to cope over the festive period.

Text ABSAMS to 70085 to donate £5. Texts cost £5 plus one standard rate message.

The Samaritans of Aberdeen volunteers would like to thank everyone for their kind support to this cause and send their warm wishes to everyone over the festive period.

If you feel you are struggling you can call Samaritans for free on 116 123 (it won’t show up on phone bills), day or night.

Find out how you can seek other methods of support, or volunteer at a Samaritans branch near you.