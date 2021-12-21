Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Partnership Home Lifestyle

12 Charities of Christmas – Aberdeen Samaritans

Presented by Aberdeen Samaritans
December 21, 2021, 9:00 am
Day 9 of 12 Charities is Aberdeen Samaritans

Christmas is a time for giving, so The Press & Journal has launched its annual 12 Charities of Christmas campaign. We’re now on Day 9 and the charity in the spotlight is…

Aberdeen Samaritans

For over 60 years, Aberdeen Samaritans have been providing emotional support to those across the country in any form of distress or despair, not just people struggling with suicidal thoughts.

The Samaritans branch in Aberdeen is supported by around 70 volunteers of all different ages and from a variety of backgrounds.

The following principles are important to all contacts that volunteers have with those in need of support:

  • Active Listening
  • Confidentiality
  • Being non-judgemental
  • Providing the space for people to determine their own decisions

Without your help the amazing services offered by the local branch just would not be possible.

You can change someone’s story this Christmas

Smiling woman in sunshine

Answering a call for help could change someone’s life – and it all begins with you! The Samaritans are expecting to answer over 250,000 calls for help this December, that’s why it is important Samaritans are there to listen, day and night.

You can donate to your local Samaritans branch in Aberdeen to show support.

Even a one off £5 donation can help the Samaritans continue to support people struggling to cope over the festive period.

Text ABSAMS to 70085 to donate £5. Texts cost £5 plus one standard rate message.

The Samaritans of Aberdeen volunteers would like to thank everyone for their kind support to this cause and send their warm wishes to everyone over the festive period.

If you feel you are struggling you can call Samaritans for free on 116 123 (it won’t show up on phone bills), day or night.

Find out how you can seek other methods of support, or volunteer at a Samaritans branch near you.

Aberdeen Samaritans logo

