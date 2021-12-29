Calls for North Sea windfall tax to ease energy price spike

An error occurred. Please try again.

A North Sea windfall tax has been put forward as a means of easing the impact of soaring energy costs on UK consumers.

Dale Vince, a green energy pioneer and founder of Ecotricity, says oil and gas producers could “easily cover the cost” of the price spike.

North Sea operators have made £20 billion during the crisis, while the cost to the UK Government of covering “stranded customers” is £3bn, he claimed.

