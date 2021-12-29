Calls for North Sea windfall tax to ease energy price spike By Hamish Penman December 29, 2021, 12:24 pm [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up A North Sea windfall tax has been put forward as a means of easing the impact of soaring energy costs on UK consumers. Dale Vince, a green energy pioneer and founder of Ecotricity, says oil and gas producers could “easily cover the cost” of the price spike. North Sea operators have made £20 billion during the crisis, while the cost to the UK Government of covering “stranded customers” is £3bn, he claimed. For the full story, visit Energy Voice. Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close More from the Press and Journal First oil: Production kicks off at major North Sea project Campaigning Ab Fab star Joanna Lumley can count on North Sea bomb firm Eodex for support Nicola Sturgeon accused of U-turn on pre-election support for North Sea oil and gas Another key role for North Sea veteran Ray Riddoch