Vattenfall plans hydrogen upgrade to Aberdeen offshore wind farm

An error occurred. Please try again.

New proposals would see the renewable energy developer add green hydrogen production equipment to the Aberdeen offshore wind farm (AOWF), with supplies piped to an onshore site near the city.

Also known as the European Offshore Wind Deployment Centre (EOWDC), the wind farm was completed in 2018 and has an installed capacity of 96.8 MW.

The site consists of eleven 8.8-MW turbines and an 8-mile array cable connected to an offshore transformer, which transmits the energy from the site to an onshore substation at Blackdog.

For more on this story, visit Energy Voice.