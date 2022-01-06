Offshore Europe postponed due to rising Omicron cases

An error occurred. Please try again.

Organisers have postponed the Offshore Europe exhibition next month, amid rising Omicron cases in the UK.

The oil and gas showcase, which is the largest of its kind in Europe, was due to take place between February 1-4 at the P&J Live in Aberdeen.

Organisers SPE and Reed Exhibitions said a smaller, themed event may be staged later in 2022 if there is sufficient demand from the industry.

Meanwhile, the event will be rescheduled for September 5-8 2023.

