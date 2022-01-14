Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Scottish Government puts £80million on table for north east Acorn project

By Erikka Askeland
January 14, 2022, 5:02 pm Updated: January 14, 2022, 6:23 pm
To go with story by Allister Thomas. Pics for ineos acorn ccs story EV Picture shows; St Fergus gas termrinal. '''. Supplied by Shell Date; Unknown; be1ca764-ff88-4d4d-a1ed-6a0700700c93
The Scottish Government has put £80 million on the table to accelerate a carbon capture and storage project that could create thousands of jobs in the north-east – and called on the UK government to back it.

Energy Secretary Michael Matheson said Holyrood “stands ready” to accelerate the development of the Scottish Cluster, a group of decarbonisation projects focused on Peterhead Power station, after it missed out on UK Government funding last year.

Michael Matheson MSP Net Zero and Energy Secretary. Photo: Fraser Bremner/Scottish Daily Mail/PA Wire

Scotland’s energy sector was left dumfounded in October when the Scottish Cluster was  not one of the carbon capture and storage (CCS) initiatives selected for the first phase of a £1 billion UK Government funding scheme.

It prompted calls for ministers to reconsider their decision amid fears that without the scheme, which has Aberdeenshire’s Acorn CCS project at its core, Scotland will not be able to hit its net zero goals.

Mr Matheson met virtually with Greg Hands, the UK’s energy minister, on Thursday to lay out the funding offer.

It is hoped the cash, which would come for the emerging energy technologies fund, will encourage Westminster to bump the Scottish Cluster project up to ‘track-1 status’.

Three for the price of two

The Scottish energy minister said the UK government’s decision not to back the Scottish Cluster had been a “serious mistake” but admitted the Scottish government “cannot simply go it alone” to fund the scheme.

He said: “The UK Government’s decision not to award the Scottish Cluster clear and definitive track-1 status is a serious mistake which shows a clear lack of ambition and leadership on climate change.

The Scottish Cluster, by deploying CCS, hydrogen and direct air capture technologies  could support an average of 21,000 jobs

“Delaying or halting the deployment of the Scottish Cluster has serious consequences, including jeopardising the industrial decarbonisation of Scotland and our just transition to net zero, creating an un-level playing field across the UK, and endangering Scottish and UK-wide net zero targets.

“That is why I am announcing today that we stand ready with up to £80m of funding to help the Scottish Cluster continue and accelerate the deployment of carbon capture technology.

“Unfortunately we do not hold all the necessary legislative and regulatory levers needed to support the Scottish Cluster, as they are not devolved. We cannot simply go it alone with our funding.

“Our offer of support is therefore made on the basis that the Scottish Cluster is given certainty of its due status within the UK sequencing process, and I once again urge the UK Government to provide this certainty for the benefit of our energy sector and for our ability to deliver a just transition to net zero.”

The Department for Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy has been contacted for comment.

A ‘catastrophic blow’

Mr Hands was charged with dealing the north-east a “catastrophic blow” when he revealed that the Scottish Cluster had only made the reserve list.

A spokeswoman for the Scottish Cluster said being a “reserve cluster” meant it was “committed to working with the UK and Scottish Government to deliver a world leading cluster of decarbonisation projects to support the just transition across north east Scotland, into the central belt and the UK”.

The group behind the project insisted it will “play a key role in meeting the UK’s objectives to deploy at least two clusters by the mid-2020s, and four clusters by 2030 at the latest.”

SNP politicians accused Conservative ministers of delivering “let down after let down”, while senior industry figures questioned the rationale of the decision.

St Fergus gas terminal in Aberdeenshire.

The East Coast Cluster and HyNet were the two chosen to receive support.

The Scottish Cluster’s omission was particularly sore given a similar competition – that Peterhead Power Station was a front-runner in – was scrapped by the UK Government in 2015.

Trade body Oil and Gas UK (OGUK) highlighted that the development of CCS and hydrogen were two focus areas of the so-called North Sea Transition Deal signed by the UK Government and OGUK in March 2021.

OGUK sustainability director Mike Tholen said: “In accelerating these carbon capture projects, the UK is laying a key part of the infrastructure for its net zero future.

“It is a crucial first step but scale is essential if the UK is to make itself carbon neutral by 2050.

“We look forward to Acorn and other carbon capture projects joining Hynet, and the East Coast cluster in ensuring we can generate sufficient energy to keep the country functioning, with homes heated and schools and hospitals powered, but in a way that helps us meet our climate goals and Paris Agreement commitments.”

Acorn is based at the St Fergus gas plant near Peterhead and is planning to use existing oil and gas infrastructure to store carbon emissions under the North Sea.

Several large emitters, including Grangemouth and Mossmorran, have already signalled their intention to use the technology.

Acorn is expected to deploy a range of low carbon technologies including hydrogen production and direct air capture (Dac). Backers have predicted the schemes could create over 20,000 jobs, including thousands of low carbon roles that could be filled by oil and gas workers as part of a just transition.

