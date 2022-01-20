cHeRries Awards 2022: meet the judges

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Entries have now closed for this years prestigious cHeRries Awards and the judges have started work selecting the cream of the crop.

The cHeRries Awards, in association with Mattioli Woods, recognise excellence in the fields of human resources, training and recruitment.

This year’s event will be held at P&J Live, on March 24, and it promises to be bigger and better than ever.

The nine judges have each been split in to three groups and each will be responsible for selecting the winners in three categories.

The rigorous process will end with the finalists being announced next month ahead of the glittering awards ceremony.

Experienced line-up of judges

Selecting the Fantastic HR Advisor, Excellent HR Manager & Rising Star Award will be Voluntary Services Aberdeen deputy chief executive John Booth, Opportunity North East (ONE) development director life sciences Lorna Duguid and HR director Helen Stuart.

Mr Booth said: “This will be my 10th year judging at the cHeRries and year on year I am impressed with the quality and diversity of the nominations we receive.

“This illustrates the critical role people management and development plays in the success of the nominee organisations.”

Ms Duguid added: “The past 18 months have seen an unprecedented pace of change in the economy, impacting how we work, customers’ expectations and needs, and how markets operate in the UK and internationally.

“And with change come new opportunities. I’ll be looking for evidence of how the HR function has supported adaptability and agility in businesses and helped them retain a focus on long-term objectives or evolve the business model to tackle challenges and address new opportunities.”

HR important in the workplace

The Exceptional Wellbeing in the Workplace and Exemplary Employer of Choice awards will be decided by Sylvia Halkerston, a consultant with more than 40 years experience in HR management, Lindsay & Lang co-founder and director Louise Lang and Burness Paull partner Andrew Knight.

Finally, Robert Gordon University’s head of employability and professional enrichment

Paul Matthews, Mattioli Woods business development manager Wendy Atkinson and AGS Airports chief of business services Roger Hunt will be judging Terrific Team of the Year and Tremendous Learning and Development.

Mr Hunt said: “The last couple of years have seen businesses having to focus on surviving and as we emerge from the pandemic it is important that HR now support their people in once again thriving.

“Specifically, they have a key role to play in being agile and innovative moving forward, key elements that I will be looking for when judging.”

Positive future ahead for HR

Mr Matthews added: “HR professionals have been faced with unique challenges over the past year with the ongoing pressures of the pandemic, impacting not only upon the overall business but equally significantly the physical and mental well-being of employees.

“There has been a wealth of excellent interventions to address this and lay the foundations of ensuring a healthy and effective work-force as we move forwards.

“The work landscape has been changed dramatically and the awards recognise the positive impact that the HR community have had to date as well as in promoting a more positive future.”

The Outstanding HR Director and Local HeRo Award will be selected by a mixed group of the judges.

The cHeRries will also feature a live conference in association with Mattioli Woods on the same day at P&J Live. Registration is now open here.