SSE Renewables’ success in ScotWind will allow the company to further boost its offshore wind capabilities. Here are 7 ways the project will transform Scotland – and its exciting global impact, too.

Scotland has an ambitious net zero target of 2045, but the ScotWind awards represent a big step towards meeting that goal.

SSE Renewables, already a world leader in offshore wind, is looking forward to playing its part.

Stephen Wheeler, Managing Director of SSE Renewables, says: “The 17 lease option agreements awarded to bidders can deliver an eye-watering 25GW of clean, green electricity – enough to power tens of millions of British homes, and power the expanding electrification of the Scottish economy.

“It’s one of the most exciting moments in the story of renewable energy.”

7 ways the SSE Renewables ScotWind project will change Scotland

SSE already builds more offshore wind energy than any other company in the world.

Now, as a result of its successful ScotWind bid with partners Marubeni Corporation and Copenhagen Infrastructure Partners, the company has won the right to develop the world’s first commercial scale floating offshore wind farm.

Here’s what you need to know about SSE Renewables’ ScotWind win, and how the exciting development will positively impact Scottish power generation:

The lease is one of the largest to be won through ScotWind, covering 858 square kilometers of seabed in the Firth of Forth. The site will be capable of delivering at least 2.6GW of new offshore wind, with first power expected before the end of the decade. Once finished, the new wind farm will generate enough offshore wind energy to power 4.3 million Scottish homes! This will offset around 5 million tonnes of harmful carbon emissions each year. The site has average water depths of 72m, allowing the development to utilise groundbreaking new floating offshore wind technology. SSE’s ScotWind investment will create hundreds of skilled, green supply chain jobs in the UK. Scottish workers will have opportunities to make the transition from oil and gas to renewables. SSE’s ambition is to spend around 50% of its investment in this project in the Scottish economy over its lifetime, building a world-class supply chain.

The national and global impact of ScotWind development

SSE’s 8GW-plus pipeline of Scottish offshore projects, including Seagreen, Berwick Bank and now the ScotWind project win, will all play a major role in delivering Scotland’s offshore wind ambitions.

Stephen explains: “We can win the fight against climate change.

“And we can do so while creating a powerful, transformative industry where the benefits of offshore wind energy are felt across the Scottish economy, bringing much needed skilled jobs to Scotland, and achieving a Just Transition from fossil fuels to renewables.”

The impact won’t just be felt in Scotland – indeed, the development will position Scotland as a world leader in floating offshore wind.

The SSE Renewables-Marubeni-CIP partnership will be at the forefront of the global offshore wind sector.

This new ScotWind site will use game-changing floating offshore wind turbines in water depths of 72m.

Its success will open up huge market opportunities for SSE Renewables in deeper shorelines surrounding countries such as Japan and the US.

Stephen adds: “The positive impacts of what we pioneer locally here in Scotland will be felt globally as we turn today’s floating vision into tomorrow’s next generation reality.”

