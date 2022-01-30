North East Now – Creating memories during lockdown is key for Banchory motorhome business

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

When Karol Esjmont moved to Aberdeenshire he fell in love with the Royal Deeside countryside.

It was this that inspired the Banchory resident to start his new business Oakland Motorhomes Hire.

He wanted his customers to create special memories and explore the “unspoiled countryside”.

Create special memories

The 34-year-old said: “The Balmoral Estate in the heart of Royal Deeside is in my opinion undoubtfully one of the most preserved and naturally beautiful places in Scotland.

“This is where my passion for beautiful countryside grew in me.

“I’m even more delighted now that by renting our luxurious motorhomes we provide a means for our customers to explore the unspoiled Scottish countryside.

“It is in our company’s ethos to share our passion with others and to help customers create many happy memories whilst travelling in one of our motorhomes.”

It was in March 2020 that Mr Esjmont purchased his first motorhome, which he fondly calls Harry, after securing a loan.

However, just days later the country went into a national lockdown.

The dad-of-two said: “That’s not the start we imagined given that we planned to start trading a day later.

“At that point, we had a substantial loan to repay but thankfully we survived that year!

“Fast forward to February 2021, we secured another loan and purchased our second motorhome, Megan.

“Shortly after came another lockdown, at that point we had huge monthly outlays.”

Funding critical for survival

Mr Esjmont, who is also a self-employed mortgage and protection adviser, found himself with only £60 in his bank in April but was successful in getting some funding from Aberdeenshire Council.

He said: “It was critical. We didn’t have sufficient funds to pay direct debits on our loans.

“Initially, we were ineligible for any government support being a brand new business.

“In the end however Aberdeenshire Council injected some cash which helped us survive and thrive to this day, which we are extremely grateful for.”

Mr Esjmont, dad to five-year-old Natalia and seven-month-old Adam, first came to the north-east in 2007 and lived and worked on the Balmoral Estate for six years.

It was there he met wife Kirstin when they both worked in the cafe. They got married in Crathie Kirk in 2014.

In March Mr Esjmont will add a brand new motorhome called Filip to the fleet.

He said: “The pandemic and lockdowns affected everyone and every business, not just us. We are all in the same boat.

“We are very lucky that motorhome rental businesses were amongst the first to be allowed open, especially in the first lockdown.

“Good plan, patience and hard work combined with an excellent customer service are our recipe for success.”

Help local charities

Mr Esjmont is also keen to use his business to help support local charities and last year

raised £545 for the Archie Foundation by donating motorhome Harry to a prize draw giveaway.

The North East Now campaign has made it easy for people to support local firms in a wide range of industries during the pandemic.

For further information on Oaklands Motorhome Hire, visit www.oaklandsmotorhomehire.co.uk